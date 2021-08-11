Jets' DL Leadership Baton Passes to Foley Fatukasi from Steve McLendon

What might those things be? Fatukasi is wise enough not to talk too many specifics at the start of this season, the unit's first under new head coach Robert Saleh, new coordinator Jeff Ulbrich and new line coach Aaron Whitecotton.

"We just want to be a really, really good defensive line," he said. "We have high expectations of ourselves and each other. We understand what we need to do, where we need to go, where we need to focus. ... There's a lot of things we want to accomplish, but that only comes with the amount of work that we put out here every day."

As Fatukasi said, the names of the others in the DL room are known, but a few came up in his recent session with Jets reporters. Such as the name of returning teammate Quinnen Williams.

"One thing I can say about Q, he's going to always look to find something to get better at, whether it's his step or his eyes or helping his teammates," Fatukasi said. "Q is one person that I see playing in this league a long time and he's only going to grow."

Along similar lines, he said recently signed outside rusher Carl Lawson "is serious about what he does, he's a craftsman. So I know one thing about having him is I could learn, we could learn a lot from him. ... Having him as a part of the group and him being a team player like he is, I think has a tremendous upside."

And of all the other players that could be mentioned from that room, we have to include Fatukasi himself. From having his one game and three defensive snaps as a rookie in 2018, the New Yorker has built his profile in leaps and bounds the past two seasons, so much so that Pro Football Focus graded him as the second-best interior run defender in the NFL and as the Jets' most underrated player.

So what's ahead for Fatukasi? It's certain that he'll continue growing his game and help his teammates grow theirs so they can all aspire to reach the level that McLendon reached after last year's trade, contributing as he did to a Super Bowl-winning effort.