Jets Training Camp Daily

Jets Training Camp Daily (7/27) | Highlights, Stories & Photos from the First Day of Practice

See All of the Content from Wednesday's Practice at Jets Training Camp

Jul 27, 2022 at 04:15 PM
Jets Practice Report | D.J. Reed, Denzel Mims Come Out of the Gate on Fire

Mekhi Becton Shifts to RT; George Fant Will Remain at LT

The Freak, Jets DE Carl Lawson, Returns to Practice

Now Jets' RT, Mekhi Becton Says: 'As Long As I'm on the Field, It Doesn't Matter'

Photos

Practice Gallery | Best Images from the First Practice of 2022 Jets Training Camp

See the Green & White on the field for the first time at 2022 Training Camp.

