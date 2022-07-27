Now Jets' RT, Mekhi Becton Says: 'As Long As I'm on the Field, It Doesn't Matter'

"I know with Coach [Bobby] Petrino, we had a strong side and a weak side, and my freshman year I was the strongside tackle," Becton recalled. "It was depending on what play he called that game and how many times he called it. But I really don't have a number [of plays], to be honest with you."

Becton had several other bullet points he was asked about after Wednesday's first practice of camp.

Knee — Of the injury he sustained in late in the third quarter against the Panthers that required surgery and sidelined him the rest of the '21 season, he said, "I'm just playing, I'm just blessed to be on the field again, honestly." Becton worked at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center all offseason except for the July 4 week. He was placed on active/PUP last week but was activated Tuesday after passing his physical.

Weight — Becton's program weight was 369 pounds at Louisville and at 355 as a Jet. No one's specifying exactly where he's tipping the scales now. "I feel good where I'm at right now, yeah, for sure," he said. And Saleh said: "I'm not going to get too much into the weight, but he got himself into football shape. He's a gifted athlete, a gifted man, and we're just really excited about the direction he's going."

Fatherhood — Mekhi became a proud first-time papa in May. Asked if it was harder to change a diaper or play right tackle, he laughed and said, "Play the right side."

On the theory that LT is more important in the NFL scheme of things than RT, Becton said, "I wouldn't say that perception is wrong. But I'm not too much focused on that. I'm just trying to get on the field and play a full season."

And he said, right or left, he's hardly giving up his dreams of making a big name for himself in the pros. Of his right side work this camp and preseason, he said: