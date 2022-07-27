Jets Practice Report | D.J. Reed, Denzel Mims Come Out of the Gate on Fire

Training camp began in earnest on Wednesday at 1 Jets Drive as the team conducted its first practice of the summer that looked similar to the spring.
"Good first day," HC Robert Saleh said. "That's about it. We're in acclimation period, so it's Phase 3 rules of OTAs. Have a little bit more tempo with O-line and D-line being in there, but it's all the same."
The first practice in pads will be Monday, but the energy during the Jets' first session was palpable, particularly from new CB D.J. Reed. After the first play of team period -- a handoff to Michael Carter -- Reed and Carter exchanged some words.
During the next period, Reed heavily contested a pass from Zach Wilson to WR Elijah Moore that Moore did not let fall incomplete despite going to the ground. Reed, who was upset about the outcome, started clapping out of excitement. In the team's final period, a red-zone set, Reed had sticky coverage on UDFA WR Calvin Jackson and went to the ground to pick off a low pass that would have been a touchdown the other way.
"With D.J. Reed, that's one guy whose IQ is really up," said S Jordan Whithead, a fellow newcomer in the secondary. "He talks all day. You pass him in the hall, he has a question about football. It's good to be around guys like that."
Offensively, third-year WR Denzel Mims picked up where he left off. after a strong spring. Mims, who is in the best shape of his NFL career, was impressive in hauling in multiple passes over the middle from different quarterbacks, including a pass from Mike White with CB Isaiah Dunn draped on him.
"Oh ,I walked off the field and that was the first thing I said -- that Mims had a good day today," LB Quincy Williams said. "I talked to him about it and said 'Alright let's see if you can do it the next day and the next day. Monday, when those pads come on, are you going to shell up or still go out for those catches?' "
New Practice Helmets
HC Robert Saleh, GM Joe Douglas, and the strength and performance staff are always looking for ways to improve player safety and reduce risk of injury. On Wednesday, the Green & White wore new helmets with extra protection, which is here to stay after a vote.
"It's a mandate for O-linemen, D-linemen, tight ends and linebackers," Saleh said. "Really just the box. They're really like shock absorbers to help eliminate concussions. It's mandatory all the way through the second preseason game. They're not going to wear it in the preseason game, obviously. But whenever we have helmets on in practice, they have to wear it."
See the Green & White on the field for the first time at 2022 Training Camp.
Jetcetera
WR Jeff Smith had a nifty spin move on the sideline that opened up some more room to run. … Kickers Eddy Piñeiro and Greg Zeurlein connected on all four of their field-goal attempts. … Other than Braxton Berrios, kick returners in the mix included rookie WR Garrett Wilson, newly signed WR Rashard Davis, who led the USFL in return yardage, and WR Calvin Jackson. … TE Trevon Wesco, RB Breece Hall and UDFA WR Irvin Charles each found the end zone in the red-zone period. … Saleh said that the Jets added QB Chris Streveler, who signed on Tuesday, to "give another man an opportunity to play in those fourth-quarter preseason games" and give him a chance to compete.