Training Camp Practice Report

Presented by

Jets Practice Report | D.J. Reed, Denzel Mims Come Out of the Gate on Fire

Green & White Remain in Acclimation Period Until Monday; Sporting New Practice Helmets

Jul 27, 2022 at 05:30 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

training camp practice report-072722

Training camp began in earnest on Wednesday at 1 Jets Drive as the team conducted its first practice of the summer that looked similar to the spring.

"Good first day," HC Robert Saleh said. "That's about it. We're in acclimation period, so it's Phase 3 rules of OTAs. Have a little bit more tempo with O-line and D-line being in there, but it's all the same."

The first practice in pads will be Monday, but the energy during the Jets' first session was palpable, particularly from new CB D.J. Reed. After the first play of team period -- a handoff to Michael Carter -- Reed and Carter exchanged some words.

During the next period, Reed heavily contested a pass from Zach Wilson to WR Elijah Moore that Moore did not let fall incomplete despite going to the ground. Reed, who was upset about the outcome, started clapping out of excitement. In the team's final period, a red-zone set, Reed had sticky coverage on UDFA WR Calvin Jackson and went to the ground to pick off a low pass that would have been a touchdown the other way.

"With D.J. Reed, that's one guy whose IQ is really up," said S Jordan Whithead, a fellow newcomer in the secondary. "He talks all day. You pass him in the hall, he has a question about football. It's good to be around guys like that."

Offensively, third-year WR Denzel Mims picked up where he left off. after a strong spring. Mims, who is in the best shape of his NFL career, was impressive in hauling in multiple passes over the middle from different quarterbacks, including a pass from Mike White with CB Isaiah Dunn draped on him.

"Oh ,I walked off the field and that was the first thing I said -- that Mims had a good day today," LB Quincy Williams said. "I talked to him about it and said 'Alright let's see if you can do it the next day and the next day. Monday, when those pads come on, are you going to shell up or still go out for those catches?' "

New Practice Helmets
HC Robert Saleh, GM Joe Douglas, and the strength and performance staff are always looking for ways to improve player safety and reduce risk of injury. On Wednesday, the Green & White wore new helmets with extra protection, which is here to stay after a vote.

"It's a mandate for O-linemen, D-linemen, tight ends and linebackers," Saleh said. "Really just the box. They're really like shock absorbers to help eliminate concussions. It's mandatory all the way through the second preseason game. They're not going to wear it in the preseason game, obviously. But whenever we have helmets on in practice, they have to wear it."

Practice Gallery | Best Images from the First Practice of 2022 Jets Training Camp

See the Green & White on the field for the first time at 2022 Training Camp.

E_SA100974
1 / 55
E_SZR_3359
2 / 55
E_SZ2_3522
3 / 55
E_SZR_3206
4 / 55
E_SZR_2860
5 / 55
E_SZR_3320
6 / 55
E_SZR_3171
7 / 55
E_SZR_2542
8 / 55
E_SZR_3383
9 / 55
E_SA100800
10 / 55
E_SZR_3074
11 / 55
E_SZR_3286
12 / 55
E_SZR_2587
13 / 55
E_SZR_3004
14 / 55
E_SZR_2560
15 / 55
E_SZ2_3508
16 / 55
E_SZR_2831
17 / 55
E_SZR_2957
18 / 55
E_SZR_2743
19 / 55
E_SZR_2334
20 / 55
E_SA100892
21 / 55
E_SZ2_3445
22 / 55
E_SA101099
23 / 55
E_SZR_5019
24 / 55
E_SZR_4422
25 / 55
E_SZR_5070
26 / 55
E_SA101004
27 / 55
E_SZR_5000
28 / 55
E_SZR_4612
29 / 55
E_SZR_4168
30 / 55
E_SZ2_3729
31 / 55
E_SZR_4638
32 / 55
E_SZR_4172
33 / 55
E_SZR_4137
34 / 55
E_SZR_4273
35 / 55
E_SZ2_4190
36 / 55
E_SZR_3895
37 / 55
E_SZ2_4353
38 / 55
E_SZ2_4406
39 / 55
E_SZ2_3892
40 / 55
E_SZ2_4098
41 / 55
E_SZ2_3939
42 / 55
E_SZ2_4033
43 / 55
E_SZ2_3789
44 / 55
E_SZ2_3776
45 / 55
E_SZ2_3886
46 / 55
E_SA101128
47 / 55
E_SA101366
48 / 55
E_SZ2_3748
49 / 55
E_SZ2_3678
50 / 55
E_SA101041
51 / 55
E_SA101082
52 / 55
E_SA101255_1
53 / 55
E_SA101265
54 / 55
E_SZR_5145
55 / 55
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Jetcetera
WR Jeff Smith had a nifty spin move on the sideline that opened up some more room to run. … Kickers Eddy Piñeiro and Greg Zeurlein connected on all four of their field-goal attempts. … Other than Braxton Berrios, kick returners in the mix included rookie WR Garrett Wilson, newly signed WR Rashard Davis, who led the USFL in return yardage, and WR Calvin Jackson. … TE Trevon Wesco, RB Breece Hall and UDFA WR Irvin Charles each found the end zone in the red-zone period. … Saleh said that the Jets added QB Chris Streveler, who signed on Tuesday, to "give another man an opportunity to play in those fourth-quarter preseason games" and give him a chance to compete.

Related Content

news

Jets Joint Practice Report | Training Camp Ends for a 'Ridiculously Young Team'

Green & White Take Respond on Day 2 with Eagles; Robert Saleh Sees Benefits From Joint Sessions

news

Jets Joint Practice Report | Elijah Moore, Alijah Vera-Tucker Return in First Session With Eagles

Quinnen Williams' Workload Increases; Mekhi Becton Exits Practice With Head Injury

news

Jets Joint Practice Report | Carl Lawson Exits Practice Early with Ruptured Achilles Tendon

Zach Wilson Leads 2-Minute Score; Sharrod Neasman Picks Off Packers' Aaron Rodgers

news

Jets Joint Practice Report | 'Great Challenge' Begins Against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers

All of the Latest News on Day 1 of Joint Practices in Green Bay

news

Jets Practice Report | Another Step in the Process Awaits Green & White in Green Bay

Zach Wilson Expected to Play 3 or 4 Series vs. the Packers; Jets Will See QB Aaron Rodgers Only in Practice; Robert Saleh and Matt LaFleur Reunited

news

Jets Practice Report | Jamison Crowder Has a Busy Day

WR Elijah Moore Expected to Miss This Week; DT Quinnen Williams Has Domination on His Mind

news

Jets Practice Report | WR Elijah Moore Sustains Quad Injury

DT Quinnen Williams Will Have Practice Simulation on Friday; Jets Ready to See Giants on Saturday

news

Jets Practice Report | Robert Saleh Changes Speed in the Heat

Rookie CB Brandin Echols Has a Big Day; WR Corey Davis Sees Green in the Red Area; Jets Linebackers Will Be Stressed

news

Jets Practice Report | Robert Saleh Says 'Relentless' Carl Lawson 'Beats Everybody'

QB Zach Wilson 'Fine' After Hand Scratch; WR Denzel Mims Pops in Session

news

Jets Practice Report | Robert Saleh Expects QB Zach Wilson to Stack Up the Days

QB Wilson Made a Lot of Great Decisions in Scrimmage; DT Quinnen Williams Is in "Great Spirits"

news

Jets Green & White Practice Report | LB C.J. Mosley Sends a Reminder

Robert Saleh Has 'Awesome' Stadium Experience; QB Zach Wilson Has Up & Down Night

Advertising