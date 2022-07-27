Jets Practice Report | D.J. Reed, Denzel Mims Come Out of the Gate on Fire

Training camp began in earnest on Wednesday at 1 Jets Drive as the team conducted its first practice of the summer that looked similar to the spring.

"Good first day," HC Robert Saleh said. "That's about it. We're in acclimation period, so it's Phase 3 rules of OTAs. Have a little bit more tempo with O-line and D-line being in there, but it's all the same."

The first practice in pads will be Monday, but the energy during the Jets' first session was palpable, particularly from new CB D.J. Reed. After the first play of team period -- a handoff to Michael Carter -- Reed and Carter exchanged some words.

During the next period, Reed heavily contested a pass from Zach Wilson to WR Elijah Moore that Moore did not let fall incomplete despite going to the ground. Reed, who was upset about the outcome, started clapping out of excitement. In the team's final period, a red-zone set, Reed had sticky coverage on UDFA WR Calvin Jackson and went to the ground to pick off a low pass that would have been a touchdown the other way.

"With D.J. Reed, that's one guy whose IQ is really up," said S Jordan Whithead, a fellow newcomer in the secondary. "He talks all day. You pass him in the hall, he has a question about football. It's good to be around guys like that."

Offensively, third-year WR Denzel Mims picked up where he left off. after a strong spring. Mims, who is in the best shape of his NFL career, was impressive in hauling in multiple passes over the middle from different quarterbacks, including a pass from Mike White with CB Isaiah Dunn draped on him.