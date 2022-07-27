The Freak, Jets DE Carl Lawson, Returns to Practice

The affable Lawson was not the only person guardedly overjoyed that he's closing in on full fitness with the aim of starting at defensive end when the Jets open the 2022 NFL season in Week 1 against the visiting Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 11.

"Oh man, it's awesome to get the D-line working," head coach Robert Saleh said after practice, "Carl, he's a freak. He was ready to practice in OTAs. We have to protect Carl from Carl in terms of the amount of work. He won't stop until we tell him to stop.

"Carl's game is much more power than anything. He still has all the power and all that stuff. As he acclimates and gets comfortable, he will return to form. He looks good."

No. 2 in the Lawson fan club is defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich. Ulbrich is simply pleased as punch with the developments on the Jets defensive line since the end of last season. In free agency, GM Joe Douglas moved quickly to sign Solomon Thomas from San Francisco and Jacob Martin from Houston. Douglas then worked more of his draft magic by moving up into the first round for a third pick, Florida State DE Jermaine Johnson, and then the ferocious Micheal Clemons in the sixth round, while re-signing Vinny Curry (who missed last season due to illness).

Those additions bring added depth to augment the play of a slimmed down, yet hungry Quinnen Williams, John Franklin-Myers, Sheldon Rankins, Bryce Huff, Nathan Shepherd and others.

"I'm excited to get him back," Ulbrich said on a recent Jets podcast. "Not just the talent. He was the MVP of last year's camp. He's difficult to block and deal with. He is a guy we will have to monitor because he's one of these guys so obsessed with the game, he goes so hard. He only does things one way, and we have to help him help himself. He's a guy who will work himself to death. Loves the game, a great teammate and he wants to create this amazing legacy."

Echoing Saleh, Ulbrich said: "We have to protect him from himself a little bit. He's so eager to get back out there. He's why you coach this game."

Even though Lawson said his time away from the field was on the excruciating side last season, he was active, vocal and helpful in the D-linemen's room throughout -- dissecting tape and offering insight about opposing offensive linemen before each game.