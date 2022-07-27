Mekhi Becton Shifts to RT; George Fant Will Remain at LT 

In April, Fant told reporters that he feels like he's a natural left tackle and he planned to do everything in his power to stay there. After signing as a free agent in 2020, Fant was the Jets' RT in 2020 before he took 90% of the offensive snaps last season and found a home at LT. The former hoopster at Western Kentucky played both tackle spots and lined up as a third tight end in Seattle.

"He feels much more comfortable on the left side and performed much better on the left side," Saleh said of Fant. "He's got the athleticism to play the left side as does Becton. It was just a matter of what was a better combination in terms of offensive line and just grouping the guys together. The veterans, Laken Tomlinson, being at left guard, working with George, and then AVT at RG working with Mekhi. Just kind of piecing all that together, felt like this was the best combination and place for all of them."

In his first two drafts as Jets general manger, Joe Douglas selected Becton (No. 11, in 2020) and USC product Vera-Tucker (No. 14, in 2020) in consecutive first rounds. After AVT joined the Jets, many wondered if Becton and Vera-Tucker would man the left side of the line for the next decade. But they'll both line up on the right after Vera-Tucker moved to RG after the Jets signed Tomlinson, a Pro Bowler, in free agency.

"Personally, I'm excited about that right side," Saleh said. "You have a couple of potential all-pros in my opinion, they're two fantastic young players and then you have two veterans on the other side. It's a cool combination and a cool group."

Becton got himself into football shape after mandatory minicamp, staying in Florham Park minus the July 4th week to work with team doctors, trainers, and the strength & conditioning staff.