Jets to Celebrate Green & White Day

Green & White to Give Away 12 Prizes on X (Formerly Known as Twitter) Account

Sep 06, 2023 at 08:00 AM
green&white day thumb

Anticipation continues to build for the Jets-Bills clash Monday night at MetLife Stadium.

On Wednesday Sept. 6, the Jets will celebrate their first annual Green & White Day as the organization will give away 12 prizes to fans who retweet posts from team's X account (formerly known as Twitter). The contest will start at 8 a.m. and run until 8 p.m. with a different prize announced each hour on the hour.

Keep an eye out for all sorts of cool and unique rewards throughout the day as the Jets celebrate the greatest fan base in the world.

See official rules here.

