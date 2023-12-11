Jets-Texans Game Recap | Second-Half Barrage Leads to 30-6 Win

The Jets defense was elite and QB Zach Wilson led a trio of second-half TD drives as the Green & White drilled the Houston Texans, 30-6, Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium. The Jets (5-8) snapped a five-game losing streak in a driving rain and the Texans dropped to 7-6.

Wilson, who served as the team's emergency No. 3 QB the past two games, was triumphant in his return to the lineup and got the Jets offense rolling in the third quarter. Leading 75- and 69-yard scoring drives, the Jets opened up their largest lead of the season at 14-0 on Wilson's 15-yard TD to Randall Cobb and Xavier Gipson's 9-yard scamper on an end around. Wilson (27-36-301-2TD) became the first Jets passer in 16 games to reach 300 yards. It was his third career game when he eclipsed 300 passing yards and the first that came in a win.

"I thought Zach probably played the best game of his career," HC Robert Saleh said. "Just the off-schedule stuff, the timing and rhythm and getting the ball to where it needed to get to, being aggressive but smart at the same time. I know he had the [fumble], but the aggressiveness to scramble, he was out there having a good time. He made a lot of things happen that weren't there, so hats off to him. I thought he was outstanding today."

C.J. Stroud, the No. 2 overall selection in last April's NFL Draft, and the Texans were bottled up all afternoon. The Jets held the Texans to 135 yards of total offense and limited them to 1 of 12 on third down. Stroud (10-23-91) left in the fourth quarter and entered concussion protocol. Corners D.J. Reed (3 PD) and Sauce Gardner (2 PD) led a frisky unit that finished with 10 PD.

"If our offense is up, or if it's a close game, the other team has to throw the ball," Gardner said of the production. "We don't have that many picks in the secondary, especially me and D.J., but when we're winning, the other team has to the pass the ball. That allows us to have more opportunities to make plays on the ball."