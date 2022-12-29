Jets Sign WR Malik Taylor to Practice Squad

Taylor (6-1, 220) has played in 25 games for the Packers from 2020-2021 and has 7 receptions, 80 yards and 1 touchdown. He originally signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Ferris State, but spent five days in Tampa Bay before joining Green Bay.

Nacua (6-0, 205) signed to the practice squad Nov. 29. A converted safety, he first signed with the Jets last December and played in three games. He spent the summer with the Green & White and was released Aug. 23. He originally signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of BYU in 2017 and has 19 tackles, 1 tackle for loss and 1 QB hit in 25 games (3 starts).