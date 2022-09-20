Transactions

Jets Sign WR-KR Diontae Spencer to Practice Squad

Green & White Also Released K/P Ty Long

Sep 20, 2022 at 03:32 PM
Ethan Greenberg

The Jets have signed WR-KR Diontae Spencer to their practice squad.

Spencer (5-8, 170) signed with the Green & White's practice squad Sept. 6 and was released a week later. He was most recently with the Broncos for the last two seasons and appeared in 42 games over the last three seasons. He has 10 catches for 54 yards, but he was primarily used as a returner. He averaged 9.8 yards per punt return over the last three seasons including 15.8 in 2020 and a touchdown. He also averaged 21.4 yards per kick return (29.1 in 2019). Spencer first signed with the Rams in 2014 as an undrafted free agent out of McNeese State before stints with the Toronto Argonauts (2015-16) and Ottawa Redblacks (2017-18) of the CFL. He then signed with the Steelers in 2019 before joining the Broncos.

Long (6-2, 205) signed to the practice squad Sept. 14. He spent the last three seasons with the Chargers handling both kicking and punting duties, primarily the latter. He's averaged 46.5 yards on 151 punts with Los Angeles and made 7 of 9 FGs in 2019. Long first signed with Washington in 2015 as an undrafted free agent out of UAB before a stint with the Steelers (2016) and the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League (2017-2018).

