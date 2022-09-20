Jets Sign WR-KR Diontae Spencer to Practice Squad

Spencer (5-8, 170) signed with the Green & White's practice squad Sept. 6 and was released a week later. He was most recently with the Broncos for the last two seasons and appeared in 42 games over the last three seasons. He has 10 catches for 54 yards, but he was primarily used as a returner. He averaged 9.8 yards per punt return over the last three seasons including 15.8 in 2020 and a touchdown. He also averaged 21.4 yards per kick return (29.1 in 2019). Spencer first signed with the Rams in 2014 as an undrafted free agent out of McNeese State before stints with the Toronto Argonauts (2015-16) and Ottawa Redblacks (2017-18) of the CFL. He then signed with the Steelers in 2019 before joining the Broncos.