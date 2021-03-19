Jets Sign WR Keelan Cole

The Jets have signed the Jaguars' former WR Keelan Cole.

Cole (6-1, 194) finished second on the Jags with 55 receptions and 642 yards in the 2020 season. His 5 receiving TDs were also tied for first.

He signed with Jacksonville in 2017 as an undrafted free agent out of Kentucky Wesleyan and 748 yards that season, the most in a single season in his career. He started six games and averaged 17.8 yards per reception. Cole has a career 159 catches, 2,242 yards (14.1 avg) and 12 TDs in 64 games (23 starts).

He also has return experience -- he's averaged 27 yards per kick return on 8 attempts and he returned 9 punts in the 2020 season for 140 yards (15.6 avg) and 1 TD.