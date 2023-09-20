Jets Sign WR Irvin Charles to Practice Squad

The Jets made a pair of practice squad moves Wednesday, signing WR Irvin Charles and releasing DL Tanzel Smart.

Charles (6-4, 219) originally signed with the Green & White as an undrafted free agent out of Indiana (PA) in May of 2022. He spent his rookie year on the practice squad and was activated for the team's season finale last season. Charles had 3 catches for 61 yards this preseason and made the 53-man roster before he was waived Sept. 16.