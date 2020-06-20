Jets Sign WR Denzel Mims, Their 2nd-Round Draft Choice

The Jets have signed wide receiver Denzel Mims, their second-round selection out of Baylor, the 59th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Mims (6'3", 207) comes from a family of accomplished football players and was a big scholastic star who got plenty of respect playing at Daingerfield HS in Texas. He was a three-year starter at Baylor, leading the Bears in receiving two of the last three seasons and becoming the only player in college football to score at least eight receiving TDs in each of the last three seasons.

Last season he totaled 66 receptions for 1,020 yards (15.5 yards/catch) and 12 touchdowns and earned All-Big 12 first-team honors. For his career, he totaled 186 catches for 2,925 yards and 28 TDs in 40 games (36 starts).

"I know when it comes down to crunch time at the end of the game, I want the spotlight on me," Mims said. "I want to be the one to help the team get the victory. I want everything on my shoulders."