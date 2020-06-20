Saturday, Jun 20, 2020 11:57 AM

Jets Sign WR Denzel Mims, Their 2nd-Round Draft Choice

Texan Sped to 28 TD Catches in His Last 3 Seasons as Starting Wideout for Baylor Bears

/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

_DSC8798
Baylor Athletics

The Jets have signed wide receiver Denzel Mims, their second-round selection out of Baylor, the 59th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Mims (6'3", 207) comes from a family of accomplished football players and was a big scholastic star who got plenty of respect playing at Daingerfield HS in Texas. He was a three-year starter at Baylor, leading the Bears in receiving two of the last three seasons and becoming the only player in college football to score at least eight receiving TDs in each of the last three seasons.

Last season he totaled 66 receptions for 1,020 yards (15.5 yards/catch) and 12 touchdowns and earned All-Big 12 first-team honors. For his career, he totaled 186 catches for 2,925 yards and 28 TDs in 40 games (36 starts).

"I know when it comes down to crunch time at the end of the game, I want the spotlight on me," Mims said. "I want to be the one to help the team get the victory. I want everything on my shoulders."

He's a long-strider who was clocked at 4.38 seconds in the 40 at the February Combine, tied for third-fastest among all WRs this year. Meanwhile, his 6.66-second 3-cone time led all wideouts by at least 3/10ths of a second.

Related Content

Louisville offensive lineman Mekhi Becton (73) in actionduring the first half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
news

Which New Jets OL Will Have Most Significant Impact in 2020?

Joe Douglas Added Mekhi Becton, George Fant, Connor McGovern and Others to Protect Sam Darnold
Johnson Family, Jets Support the Fight Against COVID-19
news

Johnson Family, Jets Support the Fight Against COVID-19

Donations Totaling $3 Million Help NY/NJ Groups Aid Those Impacted by the Virus
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) passes against the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl 54 on Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs won the game 31-20. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
news

2020 Matchup Preview: Jets vs. 49ers

Green & White Draw a Super-Tough Foe When They Return to MetLife for Week 2 Home Opener
Q&A with Jets CB Brian Poole: On Buying His Mom a House and More
news

Q&A with Jets CB Brian Poole: On Buying His Mom a House and More

Jets Cornerback Explains Why This Mother's Day Was Special, Best-Dressed Jets and Being Active in the Community
Jets linebacker John Woodring, 1981-85.WoodringJactionI
news

Where Are They Now: John Woodring

Catch Up with the Jets Legend from 1981-85 and Current Elementary Teacher
Jets TE Chris Herndon on 2020 Season: I'm Ready 
news

Jets TE Chris Herndon on 2020 Season: I'm Ready 

Adam Gase Excited to Have Third-Year Player In the Fold After Injury-Plagued 2019 
Jets Tackle a Different Kind of Offseason
news

Jets Tackle a Different Kind of Offseason

Adam Gase: Approach to Virtual Program Will Be 'Very Beneficial for Us'
2020 Matchup Preview: Jets vs. Bills
news

2020 Matchup Preview: Jets vs. Bills

Sam Darnold and Josh Allen Set to Square Off to Open the 2020 Season
Daniel Jeremiah: Jets D Can Be One of NFL's Best with Healthy C.J. Mosley
news

Daniel Jeremiah: Jets D Can Be One of NFL's Best with Healthy C.J. Mosley

NFL Network Analyst Believes Gregg Williams' Unit Can Improve From No. 7 Overall in 2019
Adam Schein: Jets QB Sam Darnold Will Become a Star in 2020
news

Adam Schein: Jets QB Sam Darnold Will Become a Star in 2020

The 23-Year-Old Signal-Caller Went 7-6 as a Starter in 2019 
What Has Defined Joe Douglas' First Year as GM of the Jets?
news

What Has Defined Joe Douglas' First Year as GM of the Jets?

Douglas Was Hired Last June After Stints with the Baltimore Ravens, Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles

Advertising