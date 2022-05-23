Jets Sign WR D.J. Montgomery

The Jets have signed WR D.J. Montgomery and waived WR Rodney Adams.
Montgomery (6-1, 201), who was waived last week, first joined the Jets in August 2020. He was elevated for Week 14 against the Saints, Week 16 against the Jaguars and Week 17 against the Buccaneers in 2021. He had 3 receptions for 36 yards on 50 snaps on offense. He also took 20 special teams snaps. Montgomery joined the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2020 out of Austin Peay.
Adams (6-1, 189) signed a reserve/future deal in January after spending 2021 with the Bears' practice squad. He took 10 snaps in Week 13 when he was called up. A Vikings fifth-round pick out of South Florida in 2017, Adams spent one season in Minnesota before stints with the Colts (2018, 2020) and Bears (2021).