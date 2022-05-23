Jets Sign WR D.J. Montgomery

Green & White Waive WR Rodney Adams

May 23, 2022 at 04:16 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

SNY_1572-montgomery-thumb

The Jets have signed WR D.J. Montgomery and waived WR Rodney Adams.

Montgomery (6-1, 201), who was waived last week, first joined the Jets in August 2020. He was elevated for Week 14 against the Saints, Week 16 against the Jaguars and Week 17 against the Buccaneers in 2021. He had 3 receptions for 36 yards on 50 snaps on offense. He also took 20 special teams snaps. Montgomery joined the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2020 out of Austin Peay.

Adams (6-1, 189) signed a reserve/future deal in January after spending 2021 with the Bears' practice squad. He took 10 snaps in Week 13 when he was called up. A Vikings fifth-round pick out of South Florida in 2017, Adams spent one season in Minnesota before stints with the Colts (2018, 2020) and Bears (2021).

Related Content

news

Damien Woody: 'I Love the Vision' of Jets' GM Joe Douglas and HC Robert Saleh

ESPN Analyst Says QB Zach Wilson Is Surrounded by Young Talent, Foundational Pieces

news

Jets Sign, TE Jeremy Ruckert, Lifelong Fan of Green & White

Third-Round Pick Out of Ohio State Worked Under HC Robert Saleh and TE Coach Ron Middleton at the Senior Bowl

news

Jets' DL Vinny Curry Is Chasing It Again

With DE Carl Lawson, Veteran to Return Up Front After Missing the 2021 NFL Season

news

How Has the AFC East Landscape Changed in the Offseason?

Jets, Bills, Patriots and Dolphins Have All Made Splash Moves in Offseason

news

LB Quincy Williams Targets Takeaways Over Big Hits

A Waiver-Wire Pickup Teams With C.J. Mosley in Heart of Jets' Defense

news

Jets CB D.J. Reed: 'I Want to Play Against the Best'

Veteran DB Says Returning to Seattle on New Year's Day Will Be 'Dope'

news

Where Are They Now: Kyle Wilson

Catch Up with the 2010 Draft Pick from Boise State

news

Jets Sign First-Round Pick WR Garrett Wilson

Wilson Becomes the Third Jets First-Round Draft Pick to Ink His Rookie Deal

news

How Was the Jets' 2022 NFL Schedule Made?

Broadcasting Exec Mike North Says Prime-Time Games Are a Reward; Jets Were in the Mix for ESPN's Week 2 Doubleheader

news

Jets Have Never Seen Their AFC East Schedule Break Down This Way

Green & White Have 3 Division Home Games, Then Their Bye, Then 3 Division Road Games for First Time

news

Jets Sign First-Round Pick Jermaine Johnson

Former FSU Pass Rusher Was Drafted No. 26 overall

Advertising