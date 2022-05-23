Jets Sign WR D.J. Montgomery

Montgomery (6-1, 201), who was waived last week, first joined the Jets in August 2020. He was elevated for Week 14 against the Saints, Week 16 against the Jaguars and Week 17 against the Buccaneers in 2021. He had 3 receptions for 36 yards on 50 snaps on offense. He also took 20 special teams snaps. Montgomery joined the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2020 out of Austin Peay.