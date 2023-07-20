Jets Sign WR Alex Erickson and S Dane Cruikshank

The Jets have signed WR Alex Erickson and S Dane Cruikshank.

Erickson (6-0, 195) played in two games last season for the Commanders and played in two games. He originally signed with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent in 2016 out of Wisconsin. He played 80 games (14 starts) in Cincinnati over five seasons and totaled 93 receptions, 1,086 receiving yards and 1 receiving touchdown. Erickson played the 2021 season with the Panthers and had 3 catches for 55 yards. He also has return experience with an 8.0 career punt return average and a 24.8 kick return average.