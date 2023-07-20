Transactions

Jets Sign WR Alex Erickson and S Dane Cruikshank

Erickson Has Played in 99 Games, Has Return Experience; Cruikshank Has Played in 52 Games

Jul 20, 2023 at 05:58 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

erickson-cruikshank
Associated Press

The Jets have signed WR Alex Erickson and S Dane Cruikshank.

Erickson (6-0, 195) played in two games last season for the Commanders and played in two games. He originally signed with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent in 2016 out of Wisconsin. He played 80 games (14 starts) in Cincinnati over five seasons and totaled 93 receptions, 1,086 receiving yards and 1 receiving touchdown. Erickson played the 2021 season with the Panthers and had 3 catches for 55 yards. He also has return experience with an 8.0 career punt return average and a 24.8 kick return average.

Cruikshank (6-1, 209) played 8 games last season for the Bears before he was placed on injured reserve. He was originally drafted by the Titans in the fifth round out of Arizona in 2018 and played four seasons with Tennessee. He's appeared in 52 career games (4 starts) and has totaled 66 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 interception, 2 pass defenses and 1 forced fumble. Cruikshank has taken 473 snaps on defense in his career and 950 on special teams.

Related Content

news

Jets Agree to Trade WR Denzel Mims to Detroit Lions

2nd-Rounder in 2020 Draft from Baylor Finishes His Green & White Tenure with 42 Catches for 676 Yards

news

Jets Place RB Breece Hall, 3 Others on Active/PUP list

Green & White Place S Chuck Clark, WR Diontae Spencer on IR

news

Jets Sign Second-Round Pick Joe Tippmann

Former Wisconsin Center Latest Rookie to Put Pen to Paper

news

Jets Sign First-Round Pick Will McDonald

Rookie Edge Happy to Join Fellow Iowa State Teammate Breece Hall and Allen Lazard

news

Jets, All-Pro DL Quinnen Williams Agree to Terms on Contract Extension

Chairman Woody Johnson: 'Quinnen is the Epitome of a Jet'

news

Jets Sign S Adrian Amos

Veteran Has Started All 82 Regular Season Games in the Last 5 Years

news

Jets Sign OL Yodny Cajuste

Former Patriot Played in 17 Games Over Last Two Seasons

news

Jets Sign WR Jerome Kapp

Green & White Place DL Bradlee Anae on IR

news

Jets Sign Fourth-Round Pick Carter Warren

Former Pittsburgh Tackle Started 39 Games at LT for Panthers

news

Jets Claim CB Javelin Guidry Off Waivers

Cornerback Played 28 Games for the Green & White in 2020-21

news

Jets Sign TE Izaiah Gathings

Former College WR Began Career at Gardner-Webb Before Transferring to Middle Tennessee State

Advertising