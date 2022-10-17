Transactions

Delivered by

Jets Sign T Mike Remmers to Active Roster; Release T Conor McDermott

Versatile Offensive Lineman Played in Four Games With Chiefs in 2021 Season

Oct 17, 2022 at 04:36 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

E_SS2_1631-remmers-thumb

The Jets have signed T Mike Remmers to the active roster and released T Conor McDermott.

Remmers (6-5, 301) signed with the Jets practice squad on Sept. 27. He played in four games with the Chiefs last season and started two. He originally signed with the Broncos in 2012 as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon State, but made his first active roster in 2013 with the Chargers. He then spent three seasons with Carolina (2014-16), two with the Vikings (2017-18), and one with the Giants (2019) before the last two with the Chiefs. He's played at LT, RT and RG in 96 games (90 starts) and taken 6,027 offensive snaps. Remmers also has appeared in 351 special teams snaps.

McDermott (6-8, 305) re-signed with the Jets in March and has appeared in 4 games this season, taking 76 snaps on offense. He was drafted by the Patriots in the sixth round in 2017 out of UCLA. McDermott has played in 40 games (32 with the Jets) and has made 6 career starts, all with the Green & White.

Related Content

news

Jets Activate DE Vinny Curry from IR, Release TE Lawrence Cager

Green & White Elevate T Mike Remmers, TE Kenny Yeboah for Sunday's Game vs. Packers

news

Jets Sign WR-KR Diontae Spencer to Practice Squad

Green & White Also Released OL Grant Hermanns from Practice Squad

news

Jets Activate Duane Brown from Injured Reserve, Place RT Max Mitchell on IR

Green & White Also Elevate LB Hamsah Nasirildeen from Practice Squad

news

Jets T Duane Brown, DL Vinny Curry Return to Practice

Both Players Have 21 Days to Practice Before Being Activated

news

Jets Elevate T Grant Hermanns, LB Hamsah Nasirildeen from Practice Squad

Both Players Will Revert Back to P-Squad After Sunday's Game vs. Steelers

news

Jets Sign OL Cedric Ogbuehi, Place OL George Fant on Injured Reserve

Green & White Add T Mike Remmers to Practice Squad; Let Go of WR/KR Diontae Spencer

news

Jets Sign OL Adam Pankey to Practice Squad

Green & White Release OL Chris Glaser

news

Jets Sign WR-KR Diontae Spencer to Practice Squad

Green & White Also Released K/P Ty Long

news

Jets Elevate Grant Hermanns, Kenny Yeboah from Practice Squad

Both Players Will Revert to Practice Squad After Sunday's Game vs. Browns

news

Jets Sign S Will Parks to Active Roster

Green & White Add K/P Ty Long, CB Jimmy Moreland to Practice Squad

news

Jets Place LT Duane Brown on Injured Reserve

Green & White Elevate T Grant Hermanns from Practice Squad

Advertising