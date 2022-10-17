Jets Sign T Mike Remmers to Active Roster; Release T Conor McDermott

Remmers (6-5, 301) signed with the Jets practice squad on Sept. 27. He played in four games with the Chiefs last season and started two. He originally signed with the Broncos in 2012 as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon State, but made his first active roster in 2013 with the Chargers. He then spent three seasons with Carolina (2014-16), two with the Vikings (2017-18), and one with the Giants (2019) before the last two with the Chiefs. He's played at LT, RT and RG in 96 games (90 starts) and taken 6,027 offensive snaps. Remmers also has appeared in 351 special teams snaps.