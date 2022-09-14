Transactions

Jets Sign S Will Parks to Active Roster

Green & White Add K/P Ty Long, CB Jimmy Moreland to Practice Squad

Sep 14, 2022 at 11:16 AM
Ethan Greenberg

The Jets have signed Will Parks to the active roster and signed CB Jimmy Moreland and P/K Ty Long to the practice squad. The Green & White also released WR-KR Diontae Spencer from the practice squad.

Parks re-signed with the Green & White in March after he was originally claimed by the Jets last December. He started in two of the team's final three games and had 9 tackles, 1 tackle for loss and a pass defense. Originally a sixth-round pick of the Broncos in 2016 out of Arizona, he played four seasons in Denver before a stint with the Eagles in 2020. He spent the summer with the Jets before he was released and jointed their practice squad. He has 189 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 4 interceptions, 14 pass defenses, 2 forced fumbles and 2 sacks in 76 games (20 starts).

Moreland (5-11, 182) was most recently released by Philadelphia, where he signed in May. He was drafted in the seventh round by Washington in 2019 out of James Madison. He spent two seasons there, tallying 86 tackles, 1 INT, 5 PD and 1 FF in 30 games (10 starts). Moreland then spent the 2021 season with Houston, appearing in seven games. He's taken 1,077 snaps on defense and another 331 on special teams.

Long (6-2, 205) has spent the last three seasons with the Chargers handling both kicking and punting duties, primarily the latter. He's averaged 46.5 yards on 151 punts with Los Angeles including 39 inside the 20. He kicked 9 field goals in 2019 and made 7 including a long from 51 yards. He made all 9 extra points. Long also handled kickoff duties and has a 60.2% touchback rate on 128 kickoffs. Long first signed with Washington in 2015 as an undrafted free agent out of UAB before a stint with the Steelers (2016) and the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League (2017-2018).

Spencer (5-8, 170) signed with the practice squad last week. He was most recently with the Broncos for the last three seasons, appearing in 42 games primarily as a returner. He averaged 9.8 yards per punt return over the last three seasons and 21.4 yards per kick return. He first signed with the Rams in 2014 as an undrafted free agent out of McNeese State before stints with the Toronto Argonauts (2015-16) and Ottawa Redblacks (2017-18) of the CFL. He then signed with the Steelers in 2019 before joining the Broncos.

