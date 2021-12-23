Jets Sign S Kai Nacua

Nauca (6-0, 205) was most recently on the 49ers practice squad and played under Jets HC Robert Saleh last season in San Francisco when he was the defensive coordinator there. He originally signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of BYU in 2017. He's also had stints with the Ravens (2018), Panthers (2018-19) and Colts (2019). He has 15 tackles, 1 tackle for loss and 1 QB hit in 22 games (3 starts). Nauca was elevated from the 49ers practice squad to the active roster for Week 8 earlier this season and took 15 snaps on special teams. He's taken 217 snaps on defense throughout his career and 220 on special teams.