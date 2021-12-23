Jets Sign S Kai Nacua

BYU Product Spent Time with 49ers Under Robert Saleh 

Dec 23, 2021 at 11:59 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

AP21238114580559-nacua-thumb
Ben Liebenberg/Associated Press

The Jets have signed S Kai Nauca.

Nauca (6-0, 205) was most recently on the 49ers practice squad and played under Jets HC Robert Saleh last season in San Francisco when he was the defensive coordinator there. He originally signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of BYU in 2017. He's also had stints with the Ravens (2018), Panthers (2018-19) and Colts (2019). He has 15 tackles, 1 tackle for loss and 1 QB hit in 22 games (3 starts). Nauca was elevated from the 49ers practice squad to the active roster for Week 8 earlier this season and took 15 snaps on special teams. He's taken 217 snaps on defense throughout his career and 220 on special teams.

