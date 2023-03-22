Transactions

Delivered by

Jets Sign OL Trystan Colon

Veteran Lineman Has Played in 20 Games, Started 4

Mar 22, 2023 at 09:44 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

16x9-COLON

The Jets have signed OL Trystan Colon.

Colon (6-3, 313) played in six games for the Ravens last season and started in one. He took 47 snaps at right guard and 2 at center. Colon first signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Missouri in 2020. He's appeared in 20 games over the three seasons and has started four. In his career, he's taken 162 snaps at right guard and 135 at center.

In college, Colon was a three-year starter at center and started the final 38 games of his college career. He was a part of a Tigers offensive line in 2018 that led the SEC and was ranked eighth nationally in fewest sacks allowed (1.0). He was awarded the team's Lifter of the Year award after his redshirt season in 2016 and was named the team's outstanding underclassman leadership award after the 2017 season, his first playing.

Colon becomes the third offensive lineman the Jets have added so far in free agency, joining Wes Schweitzer (Commanders) and reportedly Adam Pankey (Jets).

Related Content

news

Jets Re-Sign FB Nick Bawden

Fullback Missed All of the 2022 Season Due to Injury

news

Jets Re-Sign Solomon Thomas

Veteran Played in 17 Games for Green & White Last Season; Named Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee

news

Jets Sign Free Agent WR Allen Lazard

Packers Wideout Is on the Rise: Had a Career Year in 2022, Has 14 TD Receptions Past 2 Seasons

news

Jets Sign OL Wes Schweitzer

San Jose State Product Has Experience at All 5 Positions on Offensive Line

news

Jets Re-Sign K Greg Zuerlein

Veteran Kicker Connected on 81.1% of His Field Goals in 2021

news

Jets Trade for S Chuck Clark

Ravens' Former Safety Had 101 Tackles in 17 Starts in 2022 Season

news

LB Quincy Williams Re-Signs with Jets

The Joker Wants to Continue to Build and Finish

news

Jets Release WR-KR Braxton Berrios

Former 6th-Round Pick Played in 65 Games Over Last Four Seasons

news

Jets Sign WR-KR Diontae Spencer to Reserve/Future Deal

Veteran Had 4 Stints on Green & White Practice Squad in 2022

news

Jets Sign Seven Players to Reserve/Future Contracts

QB Chris Streveler and LB Chazz Surratt Among Those Who Received Contracts

news

Jets Sign WR Malik Taylor to Practice Squad

Green & White Release LB Kai Nacua from P-Squad

Advertising