Jets Sign OL Trystan Colon

The Jets have signed OL Trystan Colon.

Colon (6-3, 313) played in six games for the Ravens last season and started in one. He took 47 snaps at right guard and 2 at center. Colon first signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Missouri in 2020. He's appeared in 20 games over the three seasons and has started four. In his career, he's taken 162 snaps at right guard and 135 at center.

In college, Colon was a three-year starter at center and started the final 38 games of his college career. He was a part of a Tigers offensive line in 2018 that led the SEC and was ranked eighth nationally in fewest sacks allowed (1.0). He was awarded the team's Lifter of the Year award after his redshirt season in 2016 and was named the team's outstanding underclassman leadership award after the 2017 season, his first playing.