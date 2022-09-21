Transactions

Jets Sign OL Adam Pankey to Practice Squad

Green & White Release OL Chris Glaser

Sep 21, 2022 at 09:18 AM
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

The Jets made a pair of practice squad moves, signing OL Adam Pankey and releasing OL Chris Glaser.

Pankey (6-5, 313) was most recently with the Dolphins, appearing in 7 games since 2019. He originally signed with the Packers in 2017 as an undrafted free agent out of West Virginia. He played close to three seasons in Green Bay before a stint with the Titans' practice squad in 2019. Green Bay then signed him off Tennessee's P-squad in Sept. 2019 and was waived that December. Miami then claimed him. Pankey has played in nine games (one start) and taken 42 offensive snaps. He also had 13 snaps on special teams.

Glaser (6-4, 306) was claimed by the Jets Aug. 9 before he was cut and re-signed to the practice squad. He originally signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia in 2022. He had 44 starts in college, playing both right and left guard for the Cavaliers.

