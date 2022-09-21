Jets Sign OL Adam Pankey to Practice Squad

Pankey (6-5, 313) was most recently with the Dolphins, appearing in 7 games since 2019. He originally signed with the Packers in 2017 as an undrafted free agent out of West Virginia. He played close to three seasons in Green Bay before a stint with the Titans' practice squad in 2019. Green Bay then signed him off Tennessee's P-squad in Sept. 2019 and was waived that December. Miami then claimed him. Pankey has played in nine games (one start) and taken 42 offensive snaps. He also had 13 snaps on special teams.