Jets Sign Nine Players to Reserve/Future Contracts

The Jets have signed nine players to reserve/future contracts.

WR Malik Taylor (6-1, 220)

Taylor played in three games this season for the Jets and had 2 catches for 13 yards. He first joined the team in December 2022 and signed a reserve/future deal the following month. He battled injury this preseason, but had a 56-yard reception against the Browns in the Hall of Fame Game. Taylor played in 25 games for the Packers from 2020-21 and had 7 receptions, 80 yards and 1 touchdown. He originally signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Ferris State, but spent five days with Tampa Bay before joining Green Bay.

WR Lance McCutcheon (6-3, 202)

McCutcheon joined the Jets practice squad Oct. 24 after he was released from the Texans practice squad Oct. 10. He originally signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2022 out of Montana State. He appeared in 10 games last season (1 start) and was targeted 5 times, but did not make a catch. He took 56 snaps on offense and 110 on special teams. He finished his collegiate career with 94 catches, 1,741 yards and 13 touchdowns for the Bobcats.

DL Manny Jones (6-4, 266)

Jones (6-4, 266), an undrafted free agent from Colorado State signed by Cardinals in 2022, and was elevated for four games with Arizona (6 tackles) last season. He joined the Green & White's practice squad Dec. 19.He spent time with the Steelers and the Patriots earlier this season. In five seasons with Colorado State, Jones played in 47 games and registered 13.5 sacks and 33 tackles for loss.

DL Marquiss Spencer (6-4, 300)

Spencer spent each of the past two seasons on the Jets practice squad. He was drafted by the Broncos in the seventh round in 2021 out of Mississippi State. Spencer appeared in one game last season before signing a reserve/future contract in January. Denver waived him in August. He totaled 100 tackles, 23 TFL, 7 sacks and 1 INT for the Bulldogs in four seasons.

OL Vitaliy Gurman (6-3, 305)

Gurman, who signed with the Chiefs in 2022 as an undrafted free agent out of Toledo, was signed to the Jets practice squad on Jan. 3. He was most recently with the Cardinals practice squad earlier this season. He was a part of the Raiders final cuts and signed to Las Vegas' practice squad. Gurman started his collegiate career at Edinboro University where he appeared in 32 games, mostly at center, and was named first-team All-PSAC in 2019. In two seasons at Toledo (2020-'21), he started 11 games at left tackle and 7 at left guard.

RB Jacques Patrick (6-2, 239)

Patrick, an undrafted free agent out of Florida State that signed with Bengals in 2020, was signed from Cincinnati's PS in 2021 by the 49ers and appeared in 2 games that season. After being released by San Francisco, he did stints with multiple teams – Panthers (2021), Ravens (2021), Bengals (2022), Broncos (2023) and Titans (2023). In four seasons for the Seminoles, he totaled 1,790 yards and 17 touchdowns rushing over 42 games.

OL Obinna Eze (6-8, 325)

Eze joined the practice squad Dec. 13 after he recently spent time with the Michigan Panthers of the United States Football League (USFL). He originally signed with the Lions in 2022 as an undrafted free agent out of TCU. He spent his rookie season with Detroit's practice squad and had a brief stint with Pittsburgh's practice squad earlier this season. Eze began his collegiate career at Memphis and started 25 games at left tackle before he transferred to TCU.

CB Tae Hayes (5-9, 188)

Hayes signed with the Jets practice squad Oct. 3. He was elevated for the game against the Eagles in Week 6 and had 2 tackles. He spent time with the Ravens practice squad prior totraining camp stints with Detroit and Baltimore. He originally signed with the Jaguars in 2019 as an undrafted free agent out of Appalachian State. Hayes has played in 13 career games – 4 with the Dolphins, 5 with the Panthers, 2 for the Patriots and 1 each for the Jaguars and Vikings – and has 16 tackles on 207 snaps.