Jets Sign LB Nick Vigil, LB Sam Eguavoen

The Jets have signed LB Nick Vigil and LB Sam Eguavoen. The team also released LB Hamsah Nasirildeen and LB Maalik Hall.

Vigil (6-2, 230) played four games last season for the Cardinals and had 13 tackles and 2 sacks. He was originally drafted by the Bengals in the third round in 2016 out of Utah State. He played four years in Cincinnati and started in 37 of the 54 he appeared in. Vigil also played for the Chargers in 2020 and the Vikings in 2021. He's played in 89 games (53 starts) over his career and had 443 tackles, 5 sacks, 20 tackles for loss, 17 pass defenses, 3 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles and 5 fumble recoveries.

Eguavoen (6-1, 236) went undrafted in 2015 and played for the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the CFL from 2016-18. The Texas Tech product then signed with the Dolphins in 2019 and played the last four seasons in South Florida. Eguavoen, 30, played in 17 games last season predominantly as a special teams player – he took 34 snaps on defense and 281 on special teams. He's played in 66 career games and has 71 tackles (42 in 2019), 4 sacks and 2 pass defenses.

Nasirildeen (6-3, 215) was drafted by the Jets in the sixth round in 2021 out of Florida State. He played in 12 games as a rookie, predominantly on special teams. He spent most of last season on the practice squad and appeared in 7 games. He took 7 snaps on defense and 112 on special teams.