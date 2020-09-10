Jets Sign LB Alec Ogletree, WR Jaleel Scott to Practice Squad 

Team Placed WR Donte Moncrief on Injured Reserve 

Sep 10, 2020 at 08:50 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

AP19330129605569-thumb
Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The Jets have signed LB Alec Ogletree and WR Jaleel Scott to their practice squad and placed WR Donte Moncrief on practice squad injured reserve.

Ogletree (6-2, 235) played the last two seasons with the Giants and started 13 games in 2019, totaling 80 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 1 interception and 6 pass defenses. Ogletree, a first-round pick in 2013, has started in all 93 games he's played in and has totaled 676 career tackles, 41 TFLs, 12 INTs, 57 PDs, 7.5 sacks and 12 forced fumbles. He reunites with defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, who served in the same role with the St. Louis/L.A. Rams from 2014-16. Ogletree started 36 games for Williams on the Rams and had 209 tackles, 4 INTs, 23 PDs and 5 FF.

Scott (6-5, 210), a Ravens fourth-round pick in 2018 out of New Mexico State, had 1 reception for 6 yards in three games for Baltimore last season after he spent his rookie season on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. He played three seasons at Ellsworth Community College before transferring to New Mexico State, where he totaled 76 receptions for 1,079 yards and 9 touchdowns as a senior.

Moncrief (6-2, 216) signed with the Jets Aug. 31, was a final cut and then was signed to the team's practice squad the next day. He's played in 77 career games (43 starts) and has 204 receptions for 2,561 yards (12.6 yds/rec) and 21 touchdowns.

Related Content

3 Matchups to Watch: Jets at Bills
news

3 Matchups to Watch: Jets at Bills

Sam Darnold Set to Take on Talented Secondary Led by CB Tre'Davious White
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott calls out to his team during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
news

Bills HC Sean McDermott: Sam Darnold Looks Like a Young QB with a Lot of Upside

With No Preseason Tape, Buffalo Edge Rusher Jerry Hughes Has Watched Jets T Mekhi Becton's Highlights on YouTube
Where Are They Now: Louie Aguiar
news

Where Are They Now: Louie Aguiar

Catch Up with the Undrafted Punter from Utah State
Adam Gase: 'Flow Is Smoother' in His 2nd Year at Jets Helm
news

Adam Gase: 'Flow Is Smoother' in His 2nd Year at Jets Helm

HC Likes Weapons on Offense, Team Unity as Green & White Ramp Up for Sunday's Opener at Buffalo
LB Neville Hewitt Emerges as One of the Jets' Men in the Middle
news

LB Neville Hewitt Emerges as One of the Jets' Men in the Middle

Making the Most of an Opportunity to Make and Impact
Jets Injury Report | Week 1 at Bills - Wednesday
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 1 at Bills - Wednesday

WRs Denzel Mims and Breshad Perriman Full Participants; QB Joe Flacco Limited
Wischusen's Point of View | 3 Observations Leading Up to the 2020 Season
news

Wischusen's Point of View | 3 Observations Leading Up to the 2020 Season

Jets Radio Play-by-Play Announcer Bob Wischusen Shares His Thoughts
Sam Darnold, Steve McLendon Again Get the Nod as Jets Captains
news

Sam Darnold, Steve McLendon Again Get the Nod as Jets Captains

George Fant, Marcus Maye & Matthias Farley Also Voted On-Field Leaders
Ways to Watch and Listen | Jets at Bills
news

Ways to Watch and Listen | Jets at Bills

Broadcast and Stream Info for the Season Opener at Bills Stadium
The Official Jets Podcast Recap: WR Chris Hogan
news

The Official Jets Podcast Recap: WR Chris Hogan

Jets Wideout Discusses Training Camp, Sam Darnold, Matchup vs. Bills and More
Jets' 16-Year Vet RB Frank Gore: 'This is a Hard-Working Team'
news

Jets' 16-Year Vet RB Frank Gore: 'This is a Hard-Working Team'

Gore Wants to Continue Setting a Good Example on the Practice Field

Advertising