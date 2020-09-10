Jets Sign LB Alec Ogletree, WR Jaleel Scott to Practice Squad 

The Jets have signed LB Alec Ogletree and WR Jaleel Scott to their practice squad and placed WR Donte Moncrief on practice squad injured reserve.

Ogletree (6-2, 235) played the last two seasons with the Giants and started 13 games in 2019, totaling 80 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 1 interception and 6 pass defenses. Ogletree, a first-round pick in 2013, has started in all 93 games he's played in and has totaled 676 career tackles, 41 TFLs, 12 INTs, 57 PDs, 7.5 sacks and 12 forced fumbles. He reunites with defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, who served in the same role with the St. Louis/L.A. Rams from 2014-16. Ogletree started 36 games for Williams on the Rams and had 209 tackles, 4 INTs, 23 PDs and 5 FF.

Scott (6-5, 210), a Ravens fourth-round pick in 2018 out of New Mexico State, had 1 reception for 6 yards in three games for Baltimore last season after he spent his rookie season on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. He played three seasons at Ellsworth Community College before transferring to New Mexico State, where he totaled 76 receptions for 1,079 yards and 9 touchdowns as a senior.