Jets Sign K Alex Kessman to Practice Squad

Kessman (6-3, 190) signed with the Chargers in May as an undrafted free agent out of Pitt. He played with the Panthers from 2017-20 and ranked third in school history with 341 points. He made 69 of 96 field goals (71.9%) and 134 of 138 extra points (97.1%). He set Pitt records for 50-yard field goals in a career (12) and season (4 in both 2018 and 2020), and his 66.7% rate from 50-plus yards set an NCAA record. Kessman, from Clarkstown, MI, earned second-team All-ACC honors and was named a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award.