Jets Sign Four-Time Pro Bowler C.J. Mosley

The Jets delivered with a big fish in the first wave of free agency, inking former Ravens ILB C.J. Mosley to a long-term contract.

The 26-year-old Mosley, a four-time Pro Bowler over his first five NFL seasons, is a terrific run defender who was one of Baltimore's defensive play-callers last season. In 77 regular-season games with the Ravens, Mosley has totaled 563 tackles, nine interceptions, 8.5 sacks and six forced fumbles along with six fumble recoveries.

The 6'2", 238-pound Mosley and Panthers ILB Luke Kuechly are the only two players in the NFL with 500 tackles, eight sacks and eight interceptions since 2014.

While the Ravens publicly expressed the desire to retain Mosley, they did not elect to use a franchise tag on him. Mosley became one of the most highly sought after free agents on the market when clubs were allowed to enter into contract negotiations with agents Monday.