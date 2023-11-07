Transactions

Jets Sign DL Perrion Winfrey to Practice Squad

Green & White Release DL Bruce Hector from PS

Nov 07, 2023 at 04:07 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

AP22297791536233-winfrey-thumb
Terrance Williams/Associated Press

The Jets signed DT Perrion Winfrey to the practice squad and released DL Bruce Hector from the P-squad.

Winfrey (6-4, 290) was drafted by the Browns in the fourth round in 2022 out of Oklahoma and was waived this past July. The Jets coached Winfrey in the Senior Bowl when he was named MVP of the game with 5 tackles, 3 tackles for loss and 2 sacks. He can his collegiate career at Iowa Western Community College before he decided to join the Sooners over offers from Alabama, Baylor, LSU and Texas. Winfrey was a two-time second-team All-Big 12 (2020, 2021). He totaled 40 tackles, 16.5 TFL and 6 sacks in 20 games at OU.

Hector (6-2, 296) spent time with the Jets in the summer and signed with the team in August. Before that, he played with the Arlington Renegades of the XFL. Hector, who originally signed with the Eagles in 2018 as a undrafted free agent out of South Florida, has 7 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and 2 QB hits in 14 career games (1 start).

