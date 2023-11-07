Jets Sign DL Perrion Winfrey to Practice Squad

Winfrey (6-4, 290) was drafted by the Browns in the fourth round in 2022 out of Oklahoma and was waived this past July. The Jets coached Winfrey in the Senior Bowl when he was named MVP of the game with 5 tackles, 3 tackles for loss and 2 sacks. He can his collegiate career at Iowa Western Community College before he decided to join the Sooners over offers from Alabama, Baylor, LSU and Texas. Winfrey was a two-time second-team All-Big 12 (2020, 2021). He totaled 40 tackles, 16.5 TFL and 6 sacks in 20 games at OU.