Jets Sign DL Ife Odenigbo, RB Damarea Crockett

Green & White Release TE Izaiah Gathings

Jul 21, 2023 at 06:20 PM
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

Associated Press

The Jets have signed DL Ife Odenigbo and RB Damarea Crockett. The team also released TE Izaiah Gathings.

Odenigbo (6-3, 258) spent last season with the Colts and more recently the Buccaneers. He totaled 3.5 sacks, 18 tackles, 4 tackles for loss and 6 QB hits in 14 games. He was originally drafted by the Vikings in the seventh round in 2017 out of Northwestern. He was cut and re-signed to the practice squad his rookie season before stints with the Browns and the Cardinals in 2018. Odenigbo then re-signed with Minnesota's P-squad in '18 and played 31 games over the next two seasons. He started in 15 games in 2020 for the Vikes. In his career 90 tackles, 14 TFL, 14 sacks, 1 forced fumble and 1 fumble recovery.

Crockett (5-11, 225) was most recently with the Broncos, but did not play last season after he tore his ACL last August. He originally signed with the Texans in 2019 as an undrafted free agent out of Missouri. He then joined the Raiders' (2019) and Packers (2019-20) practice squads. Crockett joined the Broncos in 2020 and appeared in 12 games in '21. He took 5 snaps on offense and 182 on special teams.

Gathings (6-4, 222) signed with the Green & White in May after participating in the team's rookie minicamp as a tryout player. The Middle Tennessee State product played receiver in college and totaled 84 receptions, 861 yards and 3 touchdowns for the Blue Raiders after two years at Gardner-Webb.

