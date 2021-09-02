Jets Sign DE Jabari Zuniga to the Practice Squad

Jets GM Joe Douglas: We’re Excited to Work with Jabari

Sep 02, 2021 at 05:32 PM
by Eric Allen & Ethan Greenberg
The Jets have added DE Jabari Zuniga to the practice squad. He becomes the 14th player and sixth defensive player on the P-squad.

Zuniga (6-3, 264) was drafted by the Jets in the third round in 2020 out of Florida. He played in 8 games his rookie season and had 5 tackles.

Zuniga, who was slowed in training camp with a knee injury, appeared in 42 games (27 starts) for the Gators and totaled 118 tackles, 34.5 TFLs and 18.5 sacks. Jets GM Joe Douglas indicated Wednesday that the team would bring him back if Zuniga cleared waivers.

"We're still very much excited to work with Jabari," Douglas said. "That was another difficult decision. Claiming a defensive end from Kansas City, Timmy Ward, we made the decision. (Zuniga) was back healthy today. Jabari was ready to go at practice and we told him we were going to make this move, get him through waivers (and) bring him right back to practice squad, assuming he clears."

Jets Practice Squad in Photos

See the Current 2021 Practice Squad

RB Josh Adams
1 / 14

RB Josh Adams

DL Ronald Blair
2 / 14

DL Ronald Blair

OL Grant Hermanns
3 / 14

OL Grant Hermanns

CB Lamar Jackson
4 / 14

CB Lamar Jackson

QB Josh Johnson
5 / 14

QB Josh Johnson

WR D.J. Montgomery
6 / 14

WR D.J. Montgomery

OL Jimmy Murray
7 / 14

OL Jimmy Murray

LB Del'Shawn Phillips
8 / 14

LB Del'Shawn Phillips

DL Hamilcar Rashed
9 / 14

DL Hamilcar Rashed

DL Tanzel Smart
10 / 14

DL Tanzel Smart

WR Vyncint Smith
11 / 14

WR Vyncint Smith

OL Isaiah Williams
12 / 14

OL Isaiah Williams

TE Kenny Yeboah
13 / 14

TE Kenny Yeboah

DL Jabari Zuniga
14 / 14

DL Jabari Zuniga

