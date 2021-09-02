Jets Sign DE Jabari Zuniga to the Practice Squad

The Jets have added DE Jabari Zuniga to the practice squad. He becomes the 14th player and sixth defensive player on the P-squad.

Zuniga (6-3, 264) was drafted by the Jets in the third round in 2020 out of Florida. He played in 8 games his rookie season and had 5 tackles.

Zuniga, who was slowed in training camp with a knee injury, appeared in 42 games (27 starts) for the Gators and totaled 118 tackles, 34.5 TFLs and 18.5 sacks. Jets GM Joe Douglas indicated Wednesday that the team would bring him back if Zuniga cleared waivers.