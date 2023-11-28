Transactions

Jets Sign CB Anthony Brown to Practice Squad

Green & White Release CB Craig James from PS

Nov 28, 2023 at 04:28 PM
The Jets have signed CB Anthony Brown to the practice squad and released CB Craig James from the P-squad.

Brown (5-11, 196) played in 2 games for the 49ers this season and only took 3 snaps on special teams. He was originally drafted by the Cowboys in the sixth round out of Purdue in 2016 and played seven seasons in Dallas. He totaled 324 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 9 interceptions and 5 forced fumbles in 96 games (69 starts). Brown ruptured his Achilles tendon Week 13 of the 2022 season and signed with the Steelers practice squad this past August. He was let go in September and joined San Francisco.

James (5-10, 195) appeared in two games for the Jets this season and took 42 snaps. He's spent time with Minnesota, Philadelphia and the Jets since entering the league as an undrafted free agent with the Vikings in 2018 out of Southern Illinois. James has career regular-season totals of 18 tackles, 2 pass defenses and 1 fumble recovery.

