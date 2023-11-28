Jets Sign CB Anthony Brown to Practice Squad

Brown (5-11, 196) played in 2 games for the 49ers this season and only took 3 snaps on special teams. He was originally drafted by the Cowboys in the sixth round out of Purdue in 2016 and played seven seasons in Dallas. He totaled 324 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 9 interceptions and 5 forced fumbles in 96 games (69 starts). Brown ruptured his Achilles tendon Week 13 of the 2022 season and signed with the Steelers practice squad this past August. He was let go in September and joined San Francisco.