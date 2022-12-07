Jets S Jordan Whitehead on Buffalo Game: 'It is Going to Be Hard-Nosed to the Whistle'

In addition to a strong game Buffalo, Whitehead played one of best all-around games against the Vikings last week. Whitehead led the team in tackles and had 1 pass defense in the 27-22 defeat.

The starting safety is tied for No. 3 on the Jets in passes defended with 7 and No. 2 in tackles with 68. Whitehead has allowed a 64.4 passer rating in coverage, which is tied for fourth-best among qualified safeties.

He said he still has room to improve, but is happy with the way the defense surrendered 7 points in the second half to the 11-2 Vikings ahead of this week's game against the 9-3 Bills.

"I had a couple stops at the line and you know the big couple hits on Jefferson," Whitehead said. "I had a lot of good moments, but I am hard on myself."

Sunday will have playoff implications for the two teams. The Jets remain the AFC's 7th seed and remain 2 games behind of Buffalo for the division lead and top spot in the AFC.

Whitehead has experience playing important late-season games. In two seasons with the Buccaneers (2020-21), Tampa Bay won the NFC South once and Whitehead played 6 postseason games – including winning the Super Bowl at the end of the 2020 season.

He is prepared for the intense atmosphere of a game between teams in the playoff race.