Jets S Jamal Adams Watches DBs on Final Day of NFL Combine

Mar 02, 2020 at 05:30 PM
E_c11i9699-allen-headshot
Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

030220-jamal-combine

On the final day of the NFL Combine, the defensive backs were the last group to undergo on-field workouts at Lucas Oil Stadium. During NFL Network's coverage, Jets All-Pro safety Jamal Adams paired with one of the greatest cornerbacks in league history, Deion "Prime Time" Sanders, to provide analysis.

Days after Jets general manager Joe Douglas said the plan was for Adams to be a Jet for life, the two-time Team MVP was asked for a reaction.

"I feel good," Adams said on NFL Network. "It gives me confidence going into next season. But we'll see where everything ends."

While Douglas told reporters the team has had "preliminary talks" with Adams' representation about a possible contract extension, the Green & White have additional work to handle in the defensive backfield. With Adams and Marcus Maye, the only Jets DB to start all 16 games last season, under contract, the club has potentially a dynamite tandem at safety. But things are less clear at cornerback.

Valuable nickel corner Brian Poole is an unrestricted free agent along with Maurice Canady and Arthur Maulet is a RFA. The Jets have decisions to make on both Trumaine Johnson, who totaled 5 interceptions in 17 games in 2018-19, and Darryl Roberts, who combined to start 10 games last season at both cornerback and safety.

Let's empty out the cornerback notebook from Indianapolis…

Okudah Is a Silent Assassin
It will be an upset if Ohio State CB Jeff Okudah is not the first cornerback selected in April. And it's also unlikely that arguably the top CB technician in this class will be there when the Jets go on the clock with the No. 11 overall selection.

"I like watching how Richard Sherman understands real concepts, I like watching Patrick Peterson's consistency and his technique, Jalen Ramsey's physicality, his aggressiveness," Okudah said. "I watch how Stephon Gilmore switches up his leverage every time to break the quarterback. So I just take bits and pieces and try to emulate all of that."

The 6'1", 205-pound Okudah, who almost assuredly will become the 11th Ohio State corner taken in the first round since 1999, had 3 interceptions and 9 pass defenses last season.

"I think he's going to be a perennial Pro Bowl player," said NFL Network draft guru Daniel Jeremiah. "He's got that type of ability."

Okudah, who posted a 4.48 in the 40-yard dash, won't be hurt by a stumble in on-field drills nor his 11 reps on the bench. He displayed his athleticism with a position best 41-inch vertical and added an 11'3" broad jump.

"I'm really kind of silent," he said. "But I'm whispering, getting in your head at the same time. 'Hey, I'm going to stick you, it's going to be a long day. It's going to be a long day.' I think they feel that eventually."

Gator Makes a Move
Florida product CJ Henderson, who declared for the draft after registering 6 interceptions, 22 pass defenses and 4 sacks, is an explosive player who impressed with 20 reps of 225 pounds and a 4.39 time in the 40-yard dash. He'll have to improve his tackling consistency on the next level but Henderson is a prospect who enjoys man coverage.

"We played that a lot back at Florida. Press was our main go-to," he said. "So that's something I'm very comfortable with."

When asked about his toughest matchup in college, Henderson chose a talented teammate in Van Jefferson.

"He's very smart. He has an NFL background," Henderson said of Jets WR coach Shawn Jefferson's son. "He's a great competitor and he never gives up."

Diggs Receives Special Guidance
Alabama's Trevon Diggs, the younger brother of former Maryland standout and current Minnesota Viking Stefon Diggs, has one of the NFL's top talents in his ear at all times.

"He always critiques me. We don't always talk about the good things," Diggs said of Stefon. "We talk about the bad things, the things we can do to get better. He always gives me tips and little cues to work on my game. I'm blessed to have that. I don't have someone patting me on the back all the time and telling me I'm doing good. I've got someone who's telling me, 'Let's get to work.'"

When Trevon Diggs was in fourth grade, the boys lost their father, Aron Diggs, due to congestive heart failure. Stefon Diggs, who has amassed 4,623 receiving yards and 30 touchdowns in five pro seasons, has always been in Trevon's corner.

"He's like my dad, honestly. He was there for me when my father passed, so he has always taken care of me," Diggs said. "I always ask him everything, no matter what. Two o'clock in the morning, I'm asking him questions. I called him last night, every day, about this process and how he managed it."

2020 Combine Workout in Photos | Cornerbacks 

Best Images of the Cornerback Prospects Working Out at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine

Ohio State defensive back Jeff Okudah watches the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
1 / 33

Ohio State defensive back Jeff Okudah watches the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press
Auburn defensive back Noah Igbinoghene runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
2 / 33

Auburn defensive back Noah Igbinoghene runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
LSU defensive back Kristian Fulton stretches at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
3 / 33

LSU defensive back Kristian Fulton stretches at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press
Ohio State defensive back Jeff Okudah runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
4 / 33

Ohio State defensive back Jeff Okudah runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press
Clemson defensive back A J Terrell watches the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
5 / 33

Clemson defensive back A J Terrell watches the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press
Alabama defensive back Trevon Diggs watches the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
6 / 33

Alabama defensive back Trevon Diggs watches the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press
Mississippi State defensive back Cameron Dantzler runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
7 / 33

Mississippi State defensive back Cameron Dantzler runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
Auburn defensive back Noah Igbinoghene watches the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
8 / 33

Auburn defensive back Noah Igbinoghene watches the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press
Florida defensive back C J Henderson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
9 / 33

Florida defensive back C J Henderson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
Ohio State defensive back Damon Arnette watches the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
10 / 33

Ohio State defensive back Damon Arnette watches the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press
Utah defensive back Jaylon Johnson watches the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
11 / 33

Utah defensive back Jaylon Johnson watches the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press
TCU defensive back Jeff Gladney watches the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
12 / 33

TCU defensive back Jeff Gladney watches the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press
Virginia defensive back Bryce Hall watches the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
13 / 33

Virginia defensive back Bryce Hall watches the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press
Clemson defensive back A J Terrell runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
14 / 33

Clemson defensive back A J Terrell runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
Utah defensive back Jaylon Johnson runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
15 / 33

Utah defensive back Jaylon Johnson runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
Nebraska defensive back Lamar Jackson runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
16 / 33

Nebraska defensive back Lamar Jackson runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
Ohio State defensive back Jeff Okudah watches the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
17 / 33

Ohio State defensive back Jeff Okudah watches the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press
Nebraska defensive back Lamar Jackson runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
18 / 33

Nebraska defensive back Lamar Jackson runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
Florida defensive back C J Henderson runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
19 / 33

Florida defensive back C J Henderson runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
Alabama defensive back Trevon Diggs speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
20 / 33

Alabama defensive back Trevon Diggs speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Associated Press
Utah defensive back Jaylon Johnson runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
21 / 33

Utah defensive back Jaylon Johnson runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
TCU defensive back Jeff Gladney runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
22 / 33

TCU defensive back Jeff Gladney runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
LSU defensive back Kristian Fulton runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
23 / 33

LSU defensive back Kristian Fulton runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
Ohio State defensive back Damon Arnette prepares to run the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
24 / 33

Ohio State defensive back Damon Arnette prepares to run the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
Mississippi State defensive back Cameron Dantzler runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
25 / 33

Mississippi State defensive back Cameron Dantzler runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
LSU defensive back Kristian Fulton runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
26 / 33

LSU defensive back Kristian Fulton runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
Clemson defensive back A J Terrell runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
27 / 33

Clemson defensive back A J Terrell runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
Mississippi State defensive back Cameron Dantzler runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
28 / 33

Mississippi State defensive back Cameron Dantzler runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
Florida defensive back C J Henderson is tested at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
29 / 33

Florida defensive back C J Henderson is tested at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press
Ohio State defensive back Damon Arnette runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
30 / 33

Ohio State defensive back Damon Arnette runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
Auburn defensive back Noah Igbinoghene runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
31 / 33

Auburn defensive back Noah Igbinoghene runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
TCU defensive back Jeff Gladney is tested at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
32 / 33

TCU defensive back Jeff Gladney is tested at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press
Virginia defensive back Bryce Hall speaks during a news conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
33 / 33

Virginia defensive back Bryce Hall speaks during a news conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Associated Press
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

DBU Produces Another One
When Kristian Fulton was a freshman in 2016, he arrived at LSU and Adams was leading the safeties and Bills CB Tre'Davious White was showing the way for the corners. Early on in his collegiate career, Fulton learned about extra film study and setting an example on the field.

"When we walk into our meeting room, we got all the defensive backs that came through, the greats, pictures on the wall," he said. "So it's just motivation every day. We know that it's a standard to perform at DBU. We just come to work every day and you look at what the guys have done before."

Fulton, who graduated last December with a degree in sports administration, started 15 games for the national champions while totaling 38 tackles and 15 pass defenses. The 6'0", 197-pounder and college teammate S Grant Delpit, could both be considered by teams in the early rounds.

"Just from a competitive standpoint, I felt like being in the SEC, I go up against the best receivers," Fulton said. "You can look and tell me who's put up numbers on me. I feel like that's what really separates me. I mean, it's a great cornerback class, but I don't feel like nobody's technique is as sound as mine."

Related Content

news

Joe Douglas on Final Cuts: 'Tough Saying Goodbye to Some of These Guys'

GM on Mims Trade Intrigue: 'We Want to Do What's Best for Denzel...Also Have to Do What's Right for Organization'

news

3 Takeaways | Jets Come From Behind Again to Finish Perfect Preseason

Chris Streveler Leads Green & White to Victory; Denzel Mims Has Career Day

news

Chris Streveler on 3rd Preseason Comeback W: 'It's Not Just Me' and 'It's Fun to Win Games'

HC Robert Saleh on QB's Summer Games: 'One of the Greatest Preseasons in the History of Football'

news

Jets HC Robert Saleh Names Rookie CB Sauce Gardner Week 1 Starter

Gardner: Appreciate The Way They Made Me Work For It

news

Jets-Giants Game Recap | Chris Streveler Completes Third Comeback Win in As Many Games

Joe Flacco, Starters Play Into Second Quarter; Wideouts Impress

news

Jets Defensive Starters Dazzle in Limited Action vs. Giants

LB Kwon Alexander and DE Micheal Clemons Level Big Hits

news

Joe Flacco Has Mixed Bag in 4 Series as Jets Starting QB vs. Giants

15th-Year Vet Directs FG Drive but Throws INT Returned for TD; Mike White Has 2 TD Strikes in 2nd Quarter

news

WATCH | Jets vs. Giants Preseason Game Stream

See All of the Broadcast and Stream Info for Sunday's Preseason Finale

news

Jets vs. Giants Preseason Game Preview

Robert Saleh Says Starters Will Play 'from a Quarter to a Half' in Preseason 'Dress Rehearsal' for Sept. 11 Opener

news

What Do You Want to See From the Jets' Starters vs. the Giants?

Robert Saleh Said His Starters Will Play Between a Quarter and a Quarter and a Half

news

Laveranues Coles on Jets Young WRs: 'They Don't Look Like Fish Out of Water'

No. 87 Sees Great Things Ahead for Zach Wilson, Garrett Wilson, Elijah Moore, Tight Ends ... Everything

news

Jets' Tyler Conklin Is Bullish on Matchup-Friendly TE Room

Says Defenses Are 'Going to Have a Heck of a Time Matching Up'

Advertising