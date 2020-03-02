Jets S Jamal Adams Watches DBs on Final Day of NFL Combine

On the final day of the NFL Combine, the defensive backs were the last group to undergo on-field workouts at Lucas Oil Stadium. During NFL Network's coverage, Jets All-Pro safety Jamal Adams paired with one of the greatest cornerbacks in league history, Deion "Prime Time" Sanders, to provide analysis.

Days after Jets general manager Joe Douglas said the plan was for Adams to be a Jet for life, the two-time Team MVP was asked for a reaction.

"I feel good," Adams said on NFL Network. "It gives me confidence going into next season. But we'll see where everything ends."

While Douglas told reporters the team has had "preliminary talks" with Adams' representation about a possible contract extension, the Green & White have additional work to handle in the defensive backfield. With Adams and Marcus Maye, the only Jets DB to start all 16 games last season, under contract, the club has potentially a dynamite tandem at safety. But things are less clear at cornerback.

Valuable nickel corner Brian Poole is an unrestricted free agent along with Maurice Canady and Arthur Maulet is a RFA. The Jets have decisions to make on both Trumaine Johnson, who totaled 5 interceptions in 17 games in 2018-19, and Darryl Roberts, who combined to start 10 games last season at both cornerback and safety.

Let's empty out the cornerback notebook from Indianapolis…

Okudah Is a Silent Assassin

It will be an upset if Ohio State CB Jeff Okudah is not the first cornerback selected in April. And it's also unlikely that arguably the top CB technician in this class will be there when the Jets go on the clock with the No. 11 overall selection.

"I like watching how Richard Sherman understands real concepts, I like watching Patrick Peterson's consistency and his technique, Jalen Ramsey's physicality, his aggressiveness," Okudah said. "I watch how Stephon Gilmore switches up his leverage every time to break the quarterback. So I just take bits and pieces and try to emulate all of that."

The 6'1", 205-pound Okudah, who almost assuredly will become the 11th Ohio State corner taken in the first round since 1999, had 3 interceptions and 9 pass defenses last season.

"I think he's going to be a perennial Pro Bowl player," said NFL Network draft guru Daniel Jeremiah. "He's got that type of ability."

Okudah, who posted a 4.48 in the 40-yard dash, won't be hurt by a stumble in on-field drills nor his 11 reps on the bench. He displayed his athleticism with a position best 41-inch vertical and added an 11'3" broad jump.