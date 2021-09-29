Jets S Ashtyn Davis, S Sharrod Neasman Return to Practice

Both Safeties Were Placed on Injured Reserve in September 

Sep 29, 2021 at 12:09 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

E_SZ4_8361-davis-thumb

The Jets had a pair of safeties designated to return to practice on Wednesday -- Ashtyn Davis and Sharrod Neasman.

A. Davis (6-1, 202) was placed on the Active/PUP list before the start of training camp after sustaining a season-ending foot injury in 2020. He was then placed on injured reserve Sept. 1. A 2020 third-round pick, Davis played in 10 games (6 starts) as a rookie last season. He had 36 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 pass defense and 1 fumble recovery.

Neasman (6-0, 198) signed with the Jets Jun. 10 and was placed on injured reserve Sept. 1. He spent the last three seasons with the Falcons with Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, who was with the organization from 2015-2020. Neasman first signed with Atlanta in 2016 as an undrafted free agent out of Florida Atlantic and played two seasons with the Falcons before an offseason stint with the Saints in '18. He's played in 57 games (two starts) and has 80 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 4 pass defenses, 1 fumble recovery and 1 QB hit.

