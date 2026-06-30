Omar Cooper Jr & D'Angelo Ponds Break Down Their Top Collegiate Plays

When players meet with team scouts and coaches at the NFL Combine, they're asked about certain plays from their collegiate careers. On the Official Jets Podcast, Omar Cooper Jr. and D'Angelo Ponds broke down their top plays from Indiana that scouts were the most curious about.

D'Angelo Ponds: First-Play Pick-6 vs Oregon in CFP Semifinal

Indiana set the tone early in the College Football Semifinal matchup against Oregon, largely in part to its defense and D'Angelo Ponds. On the first play of the game, the cornerback intercepted Dante Moore and ran it back to the end zone, putting the Hoosiers on the board in the first 11 seconds.

"That's a moment I'll never forget," Ponds said.

So, what exactly did Ponds see on that play?

"[Moore] took like a three-step drop which I know the ball has to come out fast cause he didn't drop back. It would have been five-to-seven for it to be a deeper route," he explained. "So, reading his footwork, seeing they released five guys out, that means they don't really have a lot of time to throw the ball deep either…I knew the ball had to come out fast. I never got into my pedal, just kept on leveraging."

But, as Cooper Jr. noted, Ponds shouldn't have been in that position because the Hoosiers were supposed to be in cover-3 for that play.

"Me knowing my flat player, not to put anything on him, he's a D-lineman, we're not expecting him to get to the flat, and me having one threat to my side, I'm a third which means I have deep responsibilities," Ponds clarified. "But me having one threat to my side, I kinda, using my keys and knowing the ball had to come out fast, broke on the ball."

Now, what would've happened if Ponds was wrong?

"If they were to pump fake it or anything, I would have to get back to my third. But it was kind of a risk knowing my flat player is a D-lineman and knowing the players on the field," Ponds said.

It's one of the plays that Cooper Jr. said defined the season because of how Ponds relied on his instincts, even if it went against the coverage he was supposed to be in.