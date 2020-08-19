Jets Rookie T Mekhi Becton Acts Like He's Been Here Before

He may be a young man of relatively few words, but the 11th overall pick of the April draft has come to the Jets with a great number of good habits, as O-line coach Frank Pollack noticed.

"He's coming along really good," Pollack said today. "In the spring, he was in a good spot as far as understanding what we're doing. And he's hit the ground running since he's been here. Every time I've got a question for him in front of the guys, he's hitting it out of the park, he's right on top of it. And if he doesn't know the answer, it's a five-second pause, turn the page and go right to the notes where he wrote it down."

However, Becton knows he's still a work in progress, not yet a self-made man. For starters, he's intent not on growing his size but in reducing his weight to a certain sweet spot.

"I'm 370 now," he said. "I definitely want to get lower. I'm definitely going to work on getting lower."

"Mass times acceleration equals force," said Pollack, shifting his delivery from football coach to physics professor. "You need a guy that can play with speed and [knee]bend, and at what point does he start to lose his ability to bend and to move with speed and he's not creating force. ... Is 370 too high? Yeah. Is there a magic number? We're working on that. He's a young guy, his body is going to mature and change over time.

"Bottom line, it's production on the field and what's healthiest for him as well. And right now we're all trying to get to that exact number. But he's being productive as well."

Then Becton stresses that while he's on top of his assignments, he has plenty of work to do on his technique. Yet he seems to know what he doesn't know, and knows how to get it.

"Trying to get my technique down pat, learning different techniques, different things to do. That's the hardest thing, trying to learn my technique," he said. "My technique has got to be good. I'm in the league now, not in college no more. So I know my technique has to be perfect in order for me to win."

Becton, from his mature responses, gives every impression "the league" is not too big for him and he intends to win. And Pollack thinks his mature student is off to a good start.