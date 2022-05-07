Jets Rookie Minicamp Roundup | Highlights, Photos, Stories, Interviews & More from Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp

See All of the Content from Saturday's Rookie Minicamp Practice

May 07, 2022 at 04:00 PM
E_SZR33925-thumb

Articles

Jets Rookie Minicamp Practice Report | How Many Players Stood Out After Two Workouts?

Before Linking Up on the Field, Garrett Wilson and Zach Wilson Connect...with Texts

Jets TE Jeremy Ruckert: 'I Want to Be the Best at Everything I Do'

Sauce Gardner, Jets' Top Draft Pick, Signs His Rookie Contract

Interviews

Photos

Gallery | Top Images from Day 2 of Jets Rookie Minicamp

See the 2022 Jets rookies on the field for the second practice during Rookie Minicamp at 1 Jets Drive.

DE Jermaine Johnson
1 / 38

DE Jermaine Johnson

CB Sauce Gardner
2 / 38

CB Sauce Gardner

WR Garrett Wilson
3 / 38

WR Garrett Wilson

RB Breece Hall
4 / 38

RB Breece Hall

DE Micheal Clemons
5 / 38

DE Micheal Clemons

WR Garrett Wilson & CB Sauce Gardner
6 / 38

WR Garrett Wilson & CB Sauce Gardner

E_SZR36272
7 / 38
RB Breece Hall & WR Ron Hunt
8 / 38

RB Breece Hall & WR Ron Hunt

WR Garrett Wilson
9 / 38

WR Garrett Wilson

OC Mike LaFleur & HC Robert Saleh
10 / 38

OC Mike LaFleur & HC Robert Saleh

TE Coach Ron Middleton
11 / 38

TE Coach Ron Middleton

S Tony Adams
12 / 38

S Tony Adams

E_SZR36197
13 / 38
S Cameron Lewis
14 / 38

S Cameron Lewis

WR Garrett Wilson
15 / 38

WR Garrett Wilson

RB DeAndre Torrey
16 / 38

RB DeAndre Torrey

DE Gavin Greene
17 / 38

DE Gavin Greene

E_SZR34584
18 / 38
S Juwan Taylor
19 / 38

S Juwan Taylor

CB Tyrell Ford
20 / 38

CB Tyrell Ford

E_SZR33546
21 / 38
LB Marvin Moody, LB Marvin Terry & LB JT Tyler
22 / 38

LB Marvin Moody, LB Marvin Terry & LB JT Tyler

E_SZR33792
23 / 38
E_SZ1_2351
24 / 38
E_SZR33925
25 / 38
E_SZ1_2418
26 / 38
WR Marquis McClain
27 / 38

WR Marquis McClain

S Jordan Mosley
28 / 38

S Jordan Mosley

TE Isiah Macklin
29 / 38

TE Isiah Macklin

TE Daniel Imatorbnebhe
30 / 38

TE Daniel Imatorbnebhe

E_SZR34353
31 / 38
TE John Chenal
32 / 38

TE John Chenal

QB Breylin Smith
33 / 38

QB Breylin Smith

E_SZ1_1276
34 / 38
E_SZ1_2319
35 / 38
DC Jeff Ulbrich
36 / 38

DC Jeff Ulbrich

QB Liam Welch
37 / 38

QB Liam Welch

E_SZ1_3150_1
38 / 38
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Social

Related Content

news

Jets Rookie Minicamp Practice Report | How Many Players Stood Out After Two Workouts?

Robert Saleh Says QB Zach Wilson Is More Comfortable in Year 2; DE Carl Lawson Looks 'Fantastic'

news

Before Linking Up on the Field, Garrett Wilson and Zach Wilson Connect...with Texts

Jets 1st-Round Rookie WR Loves His Green & White Threads, Can't Wait to Turn His Game Loose

news

Sauce Gardner, Jets' Top Draft Pick, Signs His Rookie Contract

Former Cincinnati CB on Green & White Role: 'I'm Willing to Be Versatile ... to Do Whatever It Takes to Win'

news

Jets TE Jeremy Ruckert: 'I Want to Be the Best at Everything I Do'

Rookie From Long Island Eager to Work with Veterans C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin

news

Jets Rookie Minicamp Practice Report | Robert Saleh 'Limiting' Draft Picks' Participation

Hall of Fame Pass Rusher Kevin Greene's Son, Gavin, Among 54 Tryout Players

news

Sauce Gardner Can't Wait to See What He & Jets Draft Class Can Do

Top Pick After 1st Minicamp Practice: 'It Just Felt Good' to Wear the Green & White, 'Like a Dream Come True'

news

Jets Rookie Minicamp Roundup | Highlights, Photos, Stories, Interviews & More from Day 1 of Rookie Minicamp

See All of the Content from Friday's Rookie Minicamp Festivities

news

Jets Claim OL Nate Herbig, Release OL Greg Van Roten

Former Philadelphia Eagle Played in 16 Games Last Season

news

Jet Sign 5 Undrafted Free Agents

Joe Douglas Adds 3 Players on Defense; 2 on Offense

news

Jets Waive S Zane Lewis, RB Austin Walter & OL Isaiah Williams

Green & White Waive Three to Make Room for Rookies on 90-Man Roster

news

Jets Release Updated Jersey Numbers

See All of the Numbers for the Jets Free Agents and Rookie Minicamp Numbers

Advertising