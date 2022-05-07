Jets Rookie Minicamp Practice Report | How Many Players Stood Out After Two Workouts?

Robert Saleh Says QB Zach Wilson Is More Comfortable in Year 2; DE Carl Lawson Looks ‘Fantastic’ 

May 07, 2022 at 04:57 PM

Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter



After two rookie minicamp practices, a few of the Jets' 54 tryout players have caught the eye of head coach Robert Saleh.

"I'm not going to throw names out there, but there's definitely four or five guys who really stood out and are definitely going to be a discussion here over the next day in regard to getting on this 90-man roster," he said.

For a second consecutive day, six of the team's seven draft picks focused on conditioning work Saturday and occasionally worked into some installs.

"This was just an introduction for them," Saleh said. "Really this next week is to understand there's a level of conditioning they still need to catch up on. Utilize this week, come back for the last week of Phase 2, utilize that week, so they get a good two and a half weeks of work because Phase 3, we're repping plays. The speed that they're going to see, these guys have been working now for however many months. The GPS numbers that we're getting from our guys, they're hitting strides. For them, if they don't want to play catch up the entire spring, they have to get in shape. That's the biggest thing."

TE Jeremy Ruckert, the team's third-round pick from Ohio State who's been dealing with a foot injury he sustained at the Senior Bowl, did not take part in the conditioning and continued rehab instead. Saleh is uncertain if Ruckert will participate in OTAs.

"We'll see where he's at next week as we get closer to Phase 3, but I know he's working through it," he said. "He feels good, it's just a matter of continuing to rehab and all that stuff."

Zach In Year 2
QB Zach Wilson looks "beefy in a good way," according to Saleh, who said the second-year signal-caller put on good weight in the offseason. The Jets are one week into Phase 2 of the voluntary offseason program, which allows the team to conduct walk-throughs and group installs, and Wilson has already shown an improved command of the offense.

"There's little things he's doing where you're seeing more security," Saleh said. "He's not a rookie, so he's being a little more vocal. He looks good, he's getting more comfortable. He's never had trouble grasping the offense, but he was a rookie and went through it. He's much further ahead at this point than he was a year ago."

Gallery | Top Images from Day 2 of Jets Rookie Minicamp

See the 2022 Jets rookies on the field for the second practice during Rookie Minicamp at 1 Jets Drive.

Lawson Gearing Up for Takeoff
Later this spring during OTAs, the Jets won't schedule many team drills with health being a priority. There will be a couple days that feature 11-on-11 periods, but DE Carl Lawson, who is returning from his ruptured Achilles, won't participate in that action until training camp.

"For the one or two sessions where we do have team and pass and all that stuff, he's not going to do any of that," Saleh said. "For Carl, he's still working through, but he looks fantastic. He sprinting, he's doing everything, he's ready to roll. I think he's been ready to roll since the second he tore it; the guy is an animal with rehab. So, I'm not worried about his availability."

He later added: "Any time you have an injury like that, I feel sick for the player first and foremost. Not enough time to feel sorry for me. The player puts in all that work and he's trying to show that he's deserving of what he got in free agency and then that happens. So, I'm really excited for him to be able to get back to the field healthy and he's put in so much work to get to this point where he is and I know he's not even close to stopping."

220302-Jets-Tickets--1920x1080

