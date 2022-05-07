Jets Rookie Minicamp Practice Report | How Many Players Stood Out After Two Workouts?

After two rookie minicamp practices, a few of the Jets' 54 tryout players have caught the eye of head coach Robert Saleh.

"I'm not going to throw names out there, but there's definitely four or five guys who really stood out and are definitely going to be a discussion here over the next day in regard to getting on this 90-man roster," he said.

For a second consecutive day, six of the team's seven draft picks focused on conditioning work Saturday and occasionally worked into some installs.

"This was just an introduction for them," Saleh said. "Really this next week is to understand there's a level of conditioning they still need to catch up on. Utilize this week, come back for the last week of Phase 2, utilize that week, so they get a good two and a half weeks of work because Phase 3, we're repping plays. The speed that they're going to see, these guys have been working now for however many months. The GPS numbers that we're getting from our guys, they're hitting strides. For them, if they don't want to play catch up the entire spring, they have to get in shape. That's the biggest thing."

TE Jeremy Ruckert, the team's third-round pick from Ohio State who's been dealing with a foot injury he sustained at the Senior Bowl, did not take part in the conditioning and continued rehab instead. Saleh is uncertain if Ruckert will participate in OTAs.