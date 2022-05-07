Before Linking Up on the Field, Garrett Wilson and Zach Wilson Connect...with Texts

Plus Wilson has very good speed at 4.38 seconds in the 40. Still, there is his size, good enough at 6-0 and 183 pounds and with 76½-inch wingspan for the NFL but far from a 6-4 monster with an 80-inch catching diameter. Some fans and reporters may still have to be convinced Wilson can stand out at this level.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh doesn't need convincing.

"Obviously, they come in all shapes and sizes. I'm not sure what Stefon Diggs' size is," said Saleh, who sounded as if he may indeed know that Buffalo's No. 1 WR is 6-0 and 191 with a 75¾ wingspan, "but a lot of it has to do with that mental makeup. A lot of guys play bigger than they are, a lot of guys play smaller than they are. What's special with Garrett is that he does have tremendous body control and range in regard to his length. He plays bigger than his measured size."

For now, as Saleh mentioned Friday, the rookies will be eased into action with the veterans in a few weeks as Phase 2 of the offseason conditioning schedule ends and Phase 3 begins. And that means Wilson will need to bide his time, not get too antsy about not cutting loose with his pass-catching skills just yet. And, of course, check his texts.

But in the meantime, he's good with making his new green and white wardrobe look good.

"I love playing and being out there. But not competing and not being hurt, not doing the competitive stuff, it's hard for me to watch, being the way I am," Wilson said. "But just putting on the threads, it's starting to sink in a little bit, finally.