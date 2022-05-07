Sauce Gardner, Jets' Top Draft Pick, Signs His Rookie Contract

There is no truth to the rumor that Sauce was never beaten for a reception in his three years of college ball, only that he'd never been beaten for a touchdown reception.

"Yeah, I've gotten beaten before. Nobody is perfect," he said. "The best receivers I've guarded are probably Jameson Williams, Calvin Austin, I remember I guarded Garrett in like the fourth quarter my freshman year in college. So, yeah, those are probably the best receivers I went up against. It's just a tribute to putting the work in, the unseen work, required hours. Just making sure I practice to be consistent because I know nobody is perfect and that's just what came with it."

Gardner said he patterns his game off of Jets great Darrelle Revis, which he talked about with reporters on the night of the draft, as well as current CB stars Jalen Ramsey and Darius Slay. But of course Gardner will be his own Sauce as a Jet and said he plans to excel no matter how the team uses him.

"I fit great. However they want to use me, I'm willing to be versatile, I'm willing to do whatever it takes to win," he said. "They want to play zone, they want to play man, they want to blitz me, they want to put me at linebacker — I don't think that's going to happen, but I'm willing to do whatever it takes, however they want to use me."