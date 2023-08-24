HC Robert Saleh Says Jermaine Johnson 'Is a Very Violent, Nasty Human in the Run Game'

It might have struck people as trivial last season, but Johnson said that playing in the No. 52 jersey didn't feel right. He pined for his number in college, at Georgia and Florida State, and this season he's back in his favored No. 11. Whatever digits he has on his shirt, head coach Robert Saleh spun out a litany of superlatives on Thursday as he spoke about Johnson two days before the final preseason game -- against the Giants on Saturday.

"He's been able to sustain and keep his weight," Saleh said. "He's made plays in games, he's made plays in practice. He looks fantastic. I'm excited for him to get to the regular season so he can translate all that. He's done a really nice job and you just cheer him on and hope he keeps taking those steps.

"He's old school, he's a three-down run defender, edge rusher and I'd argue his ability in the run game is even better than his ability in the pass game. It's not to knock. He's very violent at the point of attack, especially if he's got a tight end in his hands.

Saleh added: "He plays with a violence to him, he definitely plays with an edge to him. To play on our D-line strain is a required skill set. He absolutely strains his tail off. He's a very violent, nasty human in the run game."

Johnson is part of a deep defensive line, one of the team's strongest units. The competition is fierce and Ulbrich and Saleh like to keep their guys fresh. But Johnson echoed Saleh when he said he wants to be on the field ... all the time.

"Ever since I was little, I was always obsessed," he said. "I want to be as good or better [than anyone], I want to be the strongest, fastest player. Play the run like a DT and I always wanted to be best at everything. It shows up in my game. I want to be on the field every play, the kind of player who plays every down on the field."

He added: "I'm always down to learn, and to be honest, I feel like I'm always the guy. Last year I was sitting back a bit and not having as much opportunity. You could look at it two ways -- be butt hurt or be your biggest critic and fix what you need to fix so when the opportunity rolls around you're ready."