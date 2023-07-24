The Jets are bringing back a modernized version of arguably the franchise's most popular uniform combination that will take fans back to the "Sack Exchange Era." The team revealed its "Legacy White" throwback uniforms— a design reminiscent of the uniforms worn by the team from 1979-89 — this morning. The Jets will wear the throwbacks in the national spotlight twice this regular season — Week 1 vs. Buffalo on Sept. 11 and Week 4 vs. Kansas City on Oct. 1. A limited number of tickets remain for both games on Ticketmaster.com.
The Jets' throwbacks are highlighted by a Sack Exchange logo decal affixed to its current helmet shell with a white face mask. Using the team's current "Gotham Green" colorway, the jersey features double-stripe shoulders and single-stripe pants, the same design the team wore throughout this era. The Legacy White uniforms utilize Nike Vapor F.U.S.E. technology, a product built to maximize team performance.
When the Green & White wear their throwbacks, MetLife Stadium will also be updated with Legacy branding including the Jets Sack Exchange logo on the 50-yard line. There will also be Legacy-themed end zones, a throwback wall wrap and in-game entertainment that will take fans back to the era. On the sideline, players, coaches and staff will wear Legacy gear. As part of the release, a special Legacy Collection featuring jerseys, jackets, hoodies, caps and T-shirts is now available on JetsShop.com and will also be available at Training Camp and on gamedays in the Jets Shop.
The uniform release coincides with a celebratory year for the team, as Joe Klecko — a centerpiece of the Sack Exchange era— will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Aug. 5 alongside four-time first-team All Pro Darrelle Revis. Each player will receive his Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence during halftime ceremonies this season (Klecko, Oct. 1 & Revis, Nov. 6)
Per the NFL's uniform policy, teams are allowed to wear a combination of throwback uniforms and alternate uniforms up to three times during the season. The Jets will wear their alternate "Stealth Black" uniform at home against the Dolphins in the NFL's first Black Friday game.
With their throwbacks, the Jets will pay homage to an era that had six eventual Ring of Honor members in Klecko, Marty Lyons, Mark Gastineau, Freeman McNeil, Wesley Walker and Al Toon. The Jets were postseason participants in 1981, '82, '85 and '86, the New York Sack Exchange was born in 1981 as the Jets paced the NFL with 66 sacks, and Freeman McNeil rushed for a career-high 1,331 yards in 1985. The Green & White's epic 51-45 win over the Dolphins in 1986 that saw Ken O'Brien and Walker connect for 4 TDs including the game-winner in overtime is considered one of the NFL's greatest games.
See the best photos from day four of 2023 Jets Training Camp.