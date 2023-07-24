Jets Reveal Throwback 'Legacy White' Uniforms

The Jets are bringing back a modernized version of arguably the franchise's most popular uniform combination that will take fans back to the "Sack Exchange Era." The team revealed its "Legacy White" throwback uniforms— a design reminiscent of the uniforms worn by the team from 1979-89 — this morning. The Jets will wear the throwbacks in the national spotlight twice this regular season — Week 1 vs. Buffalo on Sept. 11 and Week 4 vs. Kansas City on Oct. 1. A limited number of tickets remain for both games on Ticketmaster.com.

The Jets' throwbacks are highlighted by a Sack Exchange logo decal affixed to its current helmet shell with a white face mask. Using the team's current "Gotham Green" colorway, the jersey features double-stripe shoulders and single-stripe pants, the same design the team wore throughout this era. The Legacy White uniforms utilize Nike Vapor F.U.S.E. technology, a product built to maximize team performance.