Jets Release WR Corey Davis from Reserve/Retired List

The Jets released wide receiver Corey Davis from the reserve/retired list after he applied to the NFL for reinstatement.

Davis (6-3, 209), who stepped away from football last August, will become a free agent. The wideout, who was the fifth overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Titans out of Western Michigan, signed with the Jets on March 18, 2021. He appeared in 22 games for the Green & White in 2021-22, hauling in 66 passes for 1,028 yards and 6 TDs.

"Corey Davis was a true professional on and off the field," said GM Joe Douglas following Davis' summer announcement. "He was a great example to our young players of how to come to work every day and put in a complete and consistent day of work."

At Western Michigan, Davis, 29, had 331 receptions for 5,278 yards (15.9 yards/catch), three 1,400-yards-plus seasons, and 52 touchdowns over four seasons. His yardage total set the FBS career mark in 2016, a record that still stands.