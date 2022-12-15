Transactions

Jets Release S Will Parks

Veteran Safety Appeared in 11 Games This Season

Dec 15, 2022 at 04:01 PM
Ethan Greenberg

The Jets have released S Will Parks.

Parks re-signed with the Green & White in March after he was originally claimed by the Jets last December. He spent the summer with the team before he was waived and signed Sept. 14. Parks played in 11 games this season and made 5 tackles. He took 48 snaps on defense and 136 on special teams. Originally a sixth-round pick of the Broncos in 2016 out of Arizona, he played four seasons in Denver before a stint with the Eagles in 2020. Parks has played in 87 games (21 starts) in his career and has made 194 tackles and 4 interceptions.

