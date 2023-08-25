Jets Release S Dane Cruikshank

He played 8 games last season for the Bears before he was placed on injured reserve. Cruikshank was originally drafted by the Titans in the fifth round out of Arizona in 2018 and played four seasons with Tennessee. He's appeared in 52 career games (4 starts) and has totaled 66 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 interception, 2 pass defenses and 1 forced fumble.