Transactions

Jets Release S Dane Cruikshank

Veteran Had Appeared in 52 Games Over Five Seasons 

Aug 25, 2023 at 01:04 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

JB2_5319-cruikshank

The Jets have cut S Dane Cruikshank. 

Cruikshank (6-1, 209) signed with the Jets July 20. He tallied 7 tackles and 1 pass defense this preseason.

He played 8 games last season for the Bears before he was placed on injured reserve. Cruikshank was originally drafted by the Titans in the fifth round out of Arizona in 2018 and played four seasons with Tennessee. He's appeared in 52 career games (4 starts) and has totaled 66 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 interception, 2 pass defenses and 1 forced fumble.

