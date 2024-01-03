Jets Release RB Dalvin Cook

Cook (5-10, 210) signed with the Green & White Aug. 16. He's appeared in 15 games this season and has ran for 214 yards on 67 carries. He also has 78 receiving yards on 15 catches. Cook, the No. 41 overall pick out of Florida State in 2017, played his first six seasons with the Vikings and totaled 5,993 rushing yards and 47 touchdowns on the ground. He did not play in Week 17 against the Browns and took 5 snaps the week before against the Commanders.