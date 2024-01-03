Transactions

Presented by

Jets Release RB Dalvin Cook

OL Wes Schweitzer Returns to Practice

Jan 03, 2024 at 12:20 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

JB3_1122-cook-thumb

The Jets have released RB Dalvin Cook.

Cook (5-10, 210) signed with the Green & White Aug. 16. He's appeared in 15 games this season and has ran for 214 yards on 67 carries. He also has 78 receiving yards on 15 catches. Cook, the No. 41 overall pick out of Florida State in 2017, played his first six seasons with the Vikings and totaled 5,993 rushing yards and 47 touchdowns on the ground. He did not play in Week 17 against the Browns and took 5 snaps the week before against the Commanders.

Schweitzer (6-4, 300) has had two stints on injured reserve. He was most recently placed on IR Dec. 9 after he was activated Dec. 2 from a calf injury sustained in Week 8 against the Giants. He played in six games this season (2 starts) and took 149 snaps on offense. Schweitzer, who signed with the Green & White in the offseason, started 6 games for the Commanders last season and has started 60 of the 80 games he's played in over his six NFL seasons.

Related Content

news

Jets Sign OL Vitaliy Gurman to Practice Squad

Green & White Release OL Rodger Saffold from PS
news

Jets Elevate FB Nick Bawden, DL Bruce Hector vs. Browns

Both Players Will Revert to Practice Squad Following Thursday's Game
news

Jets Place OL Duane Brown on Injured Reserve; Sign TE Zack Kuntz

Green & White Also Add K Austin Siebert to Practice Squad
news

Jets Elevate FB Nick Bawden, LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball vs. Commanders

Both Players Will Revert to Practice Squad Following Sunday's Game
news

Jets Sign FB Nick Bawden to Practice Squad

Green & White Release CB Kalon Barnes
news

Jets Place DL Quinton Jefferson on IR, Sign DL Jalyn Holmes to the Active Roster

Green & White Also Sign DL Manny Jones and RB Jacques Patrick to the Practice Squad
news

Jets Sign OL Xavier Newman to Active Roster; Place LB Zaire Barnes on IR

Green & White Elevate DL Jalyn Holmes and LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball for Sunday's Game at Miami
news

Jets Sign OL Obinna Eze to Practice Squad

Lineman Signed with Lions as an Undrafted Free Agent in 2022
news

Jets Sign OL Jake Hanson, Placed OL Wes Schweitzer on Injured Reserve

Green & White Elevate DL Jalyn Holmes, OL Chris Glaser for Sunday's Game vs. Texans
news

Jets Place TE C.J. Uzomah on Injured Reserve; Activate TE Kenny Yeboah

Yeboah Was Placed on IR in August, Returned to Practice Nov. 15
news

Jets Sign QB Brett Rypien; Release QB Tim Boyle

OL Xavier Newman Returns to the Practice Squad; DL Tanzel Smart Heads to P-Squad Injured Reserve 
Advertising