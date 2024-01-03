Jets Release RB Dalvin Cook

The Jets have released RB Dalvin Cook.
Cook (5-10, 210) signed with the Green & White Aug. 16. He's appeared in 15 games this season and has ran for 214 yards on 67 carries. He also has 78 receiving yards on 15 catches. Cook, the No. 41 overall pick out of Florida State in 2017, played his first six seasons with the Vikings and totaled 5,993 rushing yards and 47 touchdowns on the ground. He did not play in Week 17 against the Browns and took 5 snaps the week before against the Commanders.
Schweitzer (6-4, 300) has had two stints on injured reserve. He was most recently placed on IR Dec. 9 after he was activated Dec. 2 from a calf injury sustained in Week 8 against the Giants. He played in six games this season (2 starts) and took 149 snaps on offense. Schweitzer, who signed with the Green & White in the offseason, started 6 games for the Commanders last season and has started 60 of the 80 games he's played in over his six NFL seasons.