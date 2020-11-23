Jets Release QB Mike White; Restore TE Ross Travis to Practice Squad

Travis Was Elevated to Active Roster for Week 9 Game vs. Patriots

Nov 23, 2020 at 04:18 PM
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

mike-white-E_SZ5_0898

The Jets have released QB Mike White and restored TE Ross Travis to the practice squad.

White (6-5, 218) was signed to the active roster for the Week 11 matchup against the Chargers. He's been active for Jets' Week 1 (Bills), Week 5 (Cardinals), Week 6 (Cardinals) and Week 9 (Patriots) games. He's been on and off the team's practice squad after he was cut at the end of training camp.

Travis (6-6, 248), a former Penn State basketball player, spent training camp with the Jets after the team claimed him last December. He was elevated to the active roster for the Week 9 game against the Patriots. He signed with the Chiefs practice squad in 2015 as an undrafted free agent and spent two seasons on and off Kansas City's roster. Travis signed with the Colts in 2017 and was waived last December. He has 14 receptions for 142 yards in 24 games (7 starts).

