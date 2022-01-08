Jets Release DE Shaq Lawson, S Sharrod Neasman; Elevate 3 for Season Finale vs. Bills

The Jets have released DE Shaq Lawson and S Sharrod Neasman. The Green & White also elevated DE Ronnie Blair, WR Tarik Black and OL Ross Pierschbacher for their season finale against the Bills in Orchard Park.

Lawson (6-3, 267) was acquired from Houston on Aug. 30 in exchange for a sixth-round pick. The veteran DL, who has 23 tackles, 5 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 QB hit, 1 interception and 2 pass defenses, took 534 snaps on defense. A first-round pick out of Clemson in 2016, Lawson has 163 tackles, 34 TFLs and 20.5 sacks in 78 career games (31 starts).

Neasman (6-0, 198) signed with the Green & White June 10th. He played in 11 games (one start) this season and had 14 tackles, 2 TFLs, 3 pass defenses and 1 interception. He first signed with Atlanta in 2016 as an undrafted free agent out of Florida Atlantic and played two seasons with the Falcons before an offseason stint with the Saints in '18. Neasman has appeared in 68 games (three starts) and has 94 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 7 pass defenses, 1 fumble recovery and 1 QB hit.

Blair (6-4, 270) was elevated for each of the past seven games. He has 24 tackles and 1 sack on 261 defensive snaps this season. Blair signed with the Jets in June, was a final cut and then added to the practice squad. Waived by the 49ers in March, Blair was drafted by San Francisco in the fifth round in 2016 out of Appalachian State.

Black (6-3, 206) signed with the Green & White's practice squad Dec. 7 after he was most recently with the Colts' p-squad. The undrafted free agent out of Texas signed with Indianapolis in May. He began his college career at Michigan. In 23 college games (17 for the Wolverines, 6 for the Longhorns), Black totaled 50 receptions, 747 yards (14.9 avg) and 3 TDs.