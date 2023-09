James (5-10, 195) spent last season with the Green & White P-squad and a signed a reserve/future deal in January. He originally signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Illinois in 2018 before he joined the Eagles. James has appeared in 18 games and has 17 tackles, 1 pass defense and 1 fumble recovery on 83 snaps in two seasons with Philadelphia (2019-'20).