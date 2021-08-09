5 Observations on Jets' Unofficial Depth Chart

In preparation for the Jets-Giants preseason opener Saturday night at MetLife Stadium, the Jets communications department has compiled the first unofficial depth chart of training camp. Here are five quick observations from the initial look at the depth chart:

Battle at Right Tackle

After signing former Washington OL Morgan Moses, the Jets were both delighted to add the durable veteran to the line while making it clear there would be competition at the right tackle position. George Fant, who started a career-high 14 games last season, practiced for the first time Saturday night after starting the summer on the reserve Covid-19 list. The Jets were pleased with Fant's work throughout OTAs and then into minicamp.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh said of Fant: "First time out and he's just already trying to play a half of football when everyone else kind of had a ramp up. He gritted it out and we're right there watching him. He fought through it so credit to him."

In Moses, the Jets signed only one of three offensive linemen to start 96 games from 2015-20.

"At the end of the day I'm here to get myself better and try to make this team and the offensive line better," Moses said early in camp. "Whether that's in a starting role or not, I'm going to be the same guy, I'm going to show up every day and give my best effort and put my best foot forward."

Rookie 'Backer In the Hunt

On Saturday night, C.J. Mosley collected an interception and a pass defense during the Green & White practice at MetLife Stadium. Fellow veteran Jarrad Davis had his best practice in camp, quickly moving downhill and smothering ball carriers. They played with Hamsah Nasirildeen, a sixth-round pick from Florida State who was still there on Day 3 of the NFL Draft because he was limited to two games last season after returning from a knee injury. Nasirildeen is listed with the starters on this first unofficial depth chart.

"I love it," Nasirildeen said of his camp experience. "This is an opportunity of a lifetime, something I dreamed about. I'll never forget how much I wanted to do this when I was young. I just love being out here, being around this program with the guys on the team, the coaching staff, everything about it."

Wide Receiver Shakedown

Heading into the preseason opener, the communications staff has Corey Davis, Jamison Crowder and Keelan Cole with the first team and Denzel Mims (behind Davis), Braxton Berrios (behind Crowder) and the electrifying rookie Elijah Moore (behind Cole) with the second team.