Jets Re-Sign TE Eric Tomlinson 

Mar 19, 2019 at 10:55 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

TOMLINSON-WIDE

The Jets have re-signed tight end Eric Tomlinson.

Tomlinson played in 15 games (12 starts) in 2018 before he dropped a weight on his foot and landed on injured reserve. The fourth-year veteran played in 353 offensive snaps and 224 special teams snaps last season.

Since joining the Jets in 2016, the 6'6", 263-pounder has played in 36 games and caught 16 balls for 193 yards and one touchdown. The UTEP product has also registered six special teams tackles over the last two seasons.

The Green & White also signed former Ravens and Browns tight end Daniel Brown earlier this week.

