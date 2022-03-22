Jets Re-Sign OL Conor McDermott

McDermott (6-8, 305) played in six games and started three for the Jets last season, taking 134 snaps. He also took 13 snaps on special teams and had a touchdown reception against the Jaguars in Week 16. He was drafted by the Patriots in the sixth round in 2017 out of UCLA. McDermott was waived that September and joined the Bills for a month before he was waived and claimed by the Green & White. He's played in 36 games (28 with the Jets) and has made six career starts all with the Green & White.